‘Days of our Lives’ and ‘Hollywood Heights’ Actor Cody Longo Reveals Cause of Death – Michael Fairman TV





The question that has arisen and is on the minds of many TV fans (as they read all the headline entertainment news from the various syndicates) is what will happen to the cast of your favorite soap operas if SAG- AFTRA is also going on strike after their current deals end June 30? Over the past few weeks, Michael Fairman Television have chatted with various soap opera actors ourselves, and it has become clear that current SAG-AFTRA member contracts for television and film do not affect its members working on daytime dramas (General Hospital, the Bold and the Beautifulto land The young and the restless) or, Peacock’s Days of our lives. Indeed, soap opera actors have been employed under the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practices for Network Television Broadcasting (aka Network Code). The National Code covers soap operas, morning news shows, talk shows, variety shows, reality TV, game shows, sports and promotional announcements. The current deal is in place until July 2024. What happens after that should be interesting. Additionally, with a potential SAG-AFTRA strike looming, the casts of most soaps are about to take their long summer production breaks where general hospital And Love glory and beauty are sure to go on a 4-week vacation in July, while days of our lives is about to break for 3 weeks. Whatever the outcome, if the actors’ union goes on strike, when the actors of these shows return from their summer holidays, they will still have to be back on set, regardless of the state of negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). In additional reports from Deadline, as the WGA writers’ strike continues, soap operas are mostly written by financial core (fi-core) writers. THE WGA lists three writers from the world of daytime soap operas who have decided to work, even when the union is on strike. These names include: Days of Our Lives’ Sheri Anderson And The bold and the beautiful Michael Minnis and Mark Pincotti. Since the Writers’ Strike began, SAG-AFTRA artists have shown their broad support for the WGA and what they stand for by joining them in picket lines. Pictured in this article, Y&R’s Kate Linder (Esther) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley) joined former Y&R writers Sally Sussman Morina and Sara Bibel. So what do you think about soap opera actors not being covered by the same deal as other TV and film actors? Were you worried that the roles of Sonny Corinthos from GH, Victor Newman from Y&R, DAYS Marlena Evans Black and Brooke Logan Forrester from B&B could be played by someone else? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

