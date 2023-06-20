Akshay Kumar talks about dealing with reviews and box office failures | Bollywood





Actor Akshay Kumar has opened up about dealing with criticism and revealed what keeps him going. In a new interview, Akshay said that although he feels bad when criticized, he is “proud of his ability” to move forward “extremely quickly”. Akshay also answered a question about whether the box office numbers bothered him. He said audience response to a film signals that change is needed. (Also Read | Kerala Story Producer Vipul Shah explains why he quit working with Akshay Kumar after collaborating non-stop) Akshay Kumar has several films in the works. Akshay’s career Akshay started his career in 1991 with Saugandh and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller Khiladi. He is known for his movies like Khiladi, Jaanwar, Mohra, Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Yeh Dillagi, Dhadkan, Andaaz, Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ajnabee, Rowdy Rathore, Padman, Airlift among others. Akshay on review management In an interview with Financial Express, Akshay said: “I’ve had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when things are going well there’s all the praise and when it’s not isn’t, that’s more criticism than you can imagine. Yes, I’m human, and good is good, and bad is bad, but I’m also proud of the ability I have. I have to move extremely quickly. What keeps me going is the same will I had the first day I started working, I love working! And no one can take that away from me! You have to just keep going there is no other way there is a higher power that sees all and it builds up and gives you the results of honest hard work you put into it thats how i handle it.” Akshay on box office numbers Speaking about whether his movie’s box office numbers bother him, Akshay said, “Of course they do. We’re made or broken by box office numbers. That’s what you call hits and flops audiences tell us when we’re good and where we’re bad and all of that is reflected in the box office numbers because if a movie doesn’t do it means people aren’t didn’t come to see it, which means they didn’t tune in. it’s time for you to change, which is what I think we as an entire industry are trying to do. Akshay’s movies The actor will be seen with Parineeti Chopra in The Great Indian Rescue, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film will be released in theaters around the world on October 5. Apart from this, Akshay will next be seen in OMG- Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film is set to be released on August 11. Akshay also has the as-yet-untitled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru set to hit theaters on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Akshay will also be seen in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is set to hit theaters on Eid next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/akshay-kumar-dealing-with-criticism-box-office-failures-101687249763372.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos