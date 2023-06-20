Keep the following in mind when developing Cache Valley Marketplace – Cache Valley Daily

Connect with us

Keep the following in mind when developing Cache Valley Marketplace

For the editor:

In my opinion, any new construction in Cache Valley should meet the following conditions: reduce traffic, provide more housing, preserve our beautiful spaces, and increase affordable access to basic necessities, arts, entertainment and recreation.

It is for this reason that I am very excited about the idea of ​​transforming the Cache Valley Mall into a place of high density housing and renewed activities. I think it’s a big step in the right direction for Logan.

However, I hope the city will keep the following in mind when carrying out this project:

  • Please ensure housing is affordable.Logan is currently experiencing a severe housing crisis, and while any housing is likely to help alleviate this problem, affordable high-density housing is especially important to so many people in Logan facing rents that are skyrocketing while wages remain relatively stable. I also strongly encourage pushing upwards rather than outwards to preserve our agricultural and natural spaces.
  • Consider using affordable local businesses and small grocers.Mixed-use zoning is the way to reduce traffic as Logan grows. The convenience and speed of passing by (or just going to the ground floor of your apartment complex) for necessities or luxuries, as opposed to driving 1-10 blocks does can be underestimated. I think affordable local businesses and small grocers would make more sense than a company like Target.
  • Include infrastructure to encourage the use of pedestrians, bicycles and public transit. Along with the above, it is imperative to make it easier for Logan to get around by means other than the car. Pedestrian/wheelchair/bicycle overpasses or underpasses, more bus stops and a larger fleet of buses operating 24/7 should be high priorities alongside projects like this.
  • Nix the hotel in favor of more accommodationAlthough I am a big supporter of the project as a whole, the idea of ​​a hotel in this area seems counterproductive to reducing traffic and alleviating our housing shortage. Instead of the hotel, I would suggest expanding high density housing to fill the hotel space.

All in all, I really can’t wait to see more projects like this spring up all around Logan as long as they’re done in a holistic way that will reduce traffic, provide more housing, preserve our beautiful spaces and increase affordable access to necessities, arts, entertainment and recreation.

Sincerely,
Casey Rock

