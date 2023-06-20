What it takes to not be a quintessential Bollywood hero

It may have been difficult to place Abhay Deol with his debut socha na tha was he in line to become a quintessential business hero or was it Deol cut from a different cloth but his next ones were talking Dev.D, Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Hey!, gave it the tone by becoming the poster child for independent cinema. Although his business choices as Aisha, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Zindagi Na Milegi DobaraAnd Raanjhana were equally nuanced and far from trivial. Of course, there were a few disappointing choices, including own production One by two, happy Bhag Jayegi, And Nanu Ki Jaanu, but Deol retaliated with Chopsticks And Jungle Cry and continues to balance mainstream and niche choices with equal aplomb, a craft we see in his latest series. The ordeal of fire.

Outside of the film world, he’s an aspiring painter and sustainable builder, and he seamlessly switches between his many roles and interests, as he does between his homes in Los Angeles, Goa and Mumbai.

In an exclusive conversation with bazaar indiahe tells us about acting, interests and his home around the world.

Sound by: Congratulation for The ordeal of fire. The series has enjoyed immense love from OTT audiences. But you obviously have other projects you are working on simultaneously, can you tell us a bit more about that?

Abhay Deol: I live between Los Angeles, Goa and Mumbai. I do a lot of independent stuff that doesn’t get the same marketing and distribution budgets as most projects. For example, The ordeal of fire was a bigger project, so you knew when it was out, but not everyone knows when Jungle Cry was published for example.

VS: Considering that most Bollywood activities are centered in Mumbai and there is a constant influx of activities here, what made you take a break from Mumbai and move to Assagao and Los Angeles ?

ADVERTISEMENT: I have always felt claustrophobic in Mumbai, there is so much traffic, noise and pollution. I love people and have friends and family in the industry, but it was important for me to feel a little more free. Goa is very open, green and not flooded during monsoons. I have family in California and went to school there too, so LA feels like home. My sisters lived there and work led me to find my life there too. To add, in LA, I’m anonymous, so I can just be an average person there, which is pretty cool.

VS: And what is everyday life like in Goa?

ADVERTISEMENT: In Goa, I work on my health. I go to the gym four days a week, do yoga twice, do gua sha massage twice a week, swim and attend dance classes. And then I take care of the usual household chores, I read my scripts, I attend phone calls and sometimes, when there is nothing to do, I relax. I wish I was more open to going to the beach, but I don’t go out much. I tend to be more at home than out.

VS: Apart from acting, what are your other interests and passions?

ADVERTISEMENT: I spend a lot of time developing what I do in moviesI started acting, then I developed the script for Developer D, and also immersed in production. I am interested in architecture; I was looking to build sustainable homes and housing. I met an architect to build a completely off-grid structure between Mumbai and Pune. My house in Goa is anything but sustainable so the next one I will be off the grid. I also draw and paint. I would like to do wellness retreats in Goa and am looking to start doing packaged wellness retreats for people in my property.

VS: It’s also a post-pandemic effect, isn’t it. We have all become so much more aware of how we want to spend our time and our lives.

ADVERTISEMENT: Well, I’m glad people got there. I was already there, before the pandemic, because I was in a self-imposed prison, if you can call it that. I was here for the first lockdown, and I had the best time because, of course, I was privileged to have this beautiful house, the pool and the garden. I got on my bike and rode the empty streets. But I knew my case was unique. I saw many people trying to move to Goa after the lockdown was lifted, because they realized there should be more to life than living in a city and doing a nine-to-five job. It is also about our health and our extracurricular activities. I thought it was the silver lining in a dark cloud.

VS: How do you think you evolved as an actor?

ADVERTISEMENT: It is difficult for me to judge the quality of my work; it’s really up to the public to say. When I play, I always think it can be better. I can however comment on how I have changed as a person, and none of this has any impact on the job. I feel like I’ve tried a lot, especially in the last three or four years, to understand my mental makeup, my traumas and where they come from, what I’m missing, the mistakes I’ve made , what I can learn from it, everything. And, to me, acting is so much being, and as your being develops, your experience allows you to add that as a value to your performance.

Acting and film is a creative medium; there is no right or wrong way to do it. There may be rules and formulas for technical processes, but when you do it from a space of creativity and artistic expression, there are no rules. So the more you work on yourself, the more you are able to transcend or translate complex theories, philosophies to the public. Performance becomes easy to explain when you work on yourself.

VS: Speaking of diversifying your craft, what was the main difference between working on an OTT show and movies? Which do you like the most?

ADVERTISEMENT: Time is one of the central factors. With a show, you have more days to shoot if we do seven episodes, each one an hour long, seven hours of footage is edited for that, and for a movie, it’s two hours. I can’t imagine playing the same character for a few years. I finished with a character in three months and can’t wait to move on. So that could be a challenge for me. The marketing for the two is also different, theatrical films tend to have a lot more travel and a lot more studios to record, while OTT platforms tend to have their ties to a handful of people.

VS: Which of your roles is closest to Abhay as a person?

ADVERTISEMENT: There isn’t a single character that is entirely me. For example, in Hey lucky! Lucky Hey! I related to Lucky’s ambition, but not to his idea of ​​wanting a shortcut in life. I also get along with Dev D character because in the past I was obsessive and abused my body. Like the character of Aisha, I was there for someone I loved but didn’t necessarily tell him. So I identify with all of my characters but none of them are entirely me. fire proof Shekhar was foreign to me because it’s a true story and I’ve never experienced that kind of trauma. But if something like this happened to my family, I would like to believe that I would fight until the end.

VS: What kind of content do you like to consume?

ADVERTISEMENT: I really enjoyed Euphoria, the first season of White Lotus, and Landscapers, which stars Olivia Coleman and David Thewlis. Dark comedies are usually my go-to genre, for thought-provoking stuff and entertainment.

VS: You have a particular ease in your clothing choices. It’s nonchalant, but there’s a lot of style. Are you a fashion enthusiast?

ADVERTISEMENT: I like to wear nice clothes and dress in colors or styles that I like, but I don’t have a specific brand that I like or buy. I don’t like to try too hard. If you’re looking to dress well, you need to understand who you are and what makes you feel comfortable. You can read and gather what’s trending and you’ll do well, but you’re just following a trend, never creating one. And it’s not like you have to create trends; When you find your individuality and feel good about yourself, anything can go well for you. It’s what you give off that really matters. It doesn’t really start with the clothes, it starts with you.

VS: What are some of the cool projects we can see you in next?

ADVERTISEMENT: I signed a film, but I can’t talk much about it. It came to me a month ago The ordeal of fire has been freed. I liked the script, I’ve worked with the director before and I know the producer very well.