5 Shows Ravaged (Or Saved) By Hollywood’s Latest Writers’ Strike

It’s still too early in Hollywood’s showdown between writers and studios to deduct the damage done to our most expensive scripted daytime, primetime and late-night shows, but the latest Writers Guild strike of America can give us a better idea of ​​what will happen in the aftermath.

The last time the guild was OOO for 14 weeks and two days, from November 5, 2007, to February 12, 2008. Most on-air shows went on indefinite breaks in the middle of their seasons, and off-air shows had to suspend production. While a few series have been able to bounce back better than ever after the break (looking at you, Gossip Girl, 30 years old And Ugly Betty), some titles were irreparably affected, leading to cancellations following a sharp decline in audience retention due to poor quality scripts.

Here are some of the shows that were most memorably impacted by the 2007-08 WGA walkout:

‘The 4400’

You’d think this sci-fi drama about a ball of light mysteriously dropping 4,400 people in Washington state nearly a century after they disappeared would have offered its audience a satisfying conclusion to its supernatural premise, but The 4400‘s ended prematurely due to the writers’ strike. Production delays and a shrinking budget caused this thriller to be discontinued in Season 4, well before its scheduled expiration date. Two books were published after the series ended to pay fan dues, but the real tragedy of The 4400 never got to see those stories end on screen.

“Push the Daisies”

This utterly unique show follows handsome baker Ned (Lee Pace), who is both gifted and cursed with the ability to reanimate the dead by touching them once, and putting them six feet under permanently by touching them. twice. When his restaurant begins to fail, Ned monetizes his power by using it to solve cold cases and mysterious murders. The ABC show had received a full 22-episode tally for its first season, but only nine were produced due to the strike. A 13-episode second season has been ordered, but push daisys was unable to attract the viewership it could have had with a longer first season and better marketing throughout. Ironically, it’s only after grow daisies was canceled that it began to gain traction and achieve cult status, scoring heaps of loyal binge-watchers on streaming services.

‘Friday Night Lights’

“Clear eyes, full heart… can lose”: Simply put, Season 2 of Friday night lights derailed. The walkout has refined the The Texas Sports Drama Season from a 22 episode order to a 15 episode arc. For five of those 15 episodes, the writers weren’t there to course-correct with retools and rewrites as the season progressed on air, leading to, well, universally hated storiesincluding a relationship between a teenager and an adult carer, a random lifeguard stealing the heart of Julie Taylor (Aimee Teegarden) and the kind and lovable Landry Clarke (Jesse Plemons) murder someone directly and get away with it. Despite these wacky narrative choices, Friday night lights survived and thrived, in part because the shortened second season and extended hiatus allowed the writers to reset the series when it returned after the strike for season 3. The series remained a fan favorite, staying true to its dramatic, small-town roots until the end of its fifth and final season.

‘Hero’

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe took over screens big and small, there was Hero, the hottest and most promising show about superpowers on NBC…until it wasn’t. After a critically acclaimed and award-winning first season in 2006, which ran for 23 episodes in total and averaged 14.3 million viewers (the highest rating for an NBC drama premiere in five years at the time) , Hero’ the second season was his second crisis. The drama took such a hit that it never managed to fully recover. Season 2 was supposed to be 24 episodes, but thanks to the strike, it ended up only having 11 episodes, half of which were poorly received. After a nine-month gap between seasons, too many confusing storylines with too many characters caused viewers to abandon the show. Hero came on tv with a bang and ended with a moanending with season 4 and an audience of less than 5 million.

‘Breaking Bad’

breaking Bad was one of the few shows to break up due to the strike. There is an urban myth that the 2007-08 walkout saved Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) from being killed off in Season 1, but creator Vince Gilligan later confirmed that the strike gave more time to the writer’s room to think that the main plot of the neo-Western crime drama pinpoints precisely when the “Heisenberg” identity of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) would be discovered and by whom, as well as a fatal shooting that would redefine the previously one-dimensional character of by-l DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris).