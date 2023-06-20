Evanston Families Honor Fathers and Fatherhood

Evanston’s streets, parks and the Lakefill were busier than usual on Sunday as families strolled, cycled, had barbecues and played games to celebrate Father’s Day.

“Today we chose to come to the lake, enjoy the water and the beach, hang out and probably have dinner as well,” said Jesse Ortega, father of three, ages 17, 14. and 6 years old.

Celebrating the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day is a relatively modern tradition in the United States. The origin of this holiday is commonly associated with Sonora Smart Dodd, whose call for a day celebrating fathers and father figures led to the first statewide Father’s Day in 1910.

More than 60 years later, President Richard Nixon recognized the day as a national holiday in 1972. For many Evanston families, Father’s Day has already become a special family tradition.

Alex Berman, who celebrated with his father by having breakfast together, said the holiday was about acknowledging all that fathers or father figures do.

“I guess if someone had a more complicated relationship with their dad, that might mean something else, but not to me,” Berman said. “To me, it gives them a day to show their appreciation.”

Many fathers see their role as a way to empower their children.

Eric Pryzby, father of two children aged 21 and 18, said he wanted to see his children thrive.

“Fatherhood means being as supportive and caring as possible to help your children become independent – ​​the best versions of who they can be,” Pryzby said.

Steve Moscoso said becoming a father brought huge changes to his life that he never imagined would happen.

He met his wife 15 years ago, when neither of them was looking for a relationship. Moscoso said he didn’t think he would marry.

“It’s just that everything changed quickly. Now I can’t imagine my life without (my family),” Moscoso said.

Although there are no instructions on how to be a perfect father, Moscoso said good people strive to be the best for their children.

Pryzby has a similar opinion, saying fatherhood isn’t about perfection but rather effort.

“It’s a definition that needs to be discovered and understood on an individual level,” Pryzby said. “I think it’s just showing up and helping to grow and mature and supporting your kids the best you can and the best you know how to do.”

While stores in Evanston offered gift cards with “Happy Dad’s Day” messages, for many dads the best gift is something else.

“The best gift for dads is to be with your kids, to spend time together, to pay attention to each other and not to your phone,” Pryzby said.

For Ortega, Father’s Day is also a second chance for fathers and children who may not be related.

“There are a lot of fathers out there who for whatever reason are just not with their kids or not in touch with their kids. And this Father’s Day, I wish they would make that attempt,” Ortega said. “It’s never too late to start a relationship or fix a relationship.”

