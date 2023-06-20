Adipurush’s dialogues are just as colorful as the village of Ramleelas. Making the Ramayana Accessible

JThe controversy surrounding some dialogues in the recently released Hindi film Adipush,which prompted the filmmakers to tweak them and release new versions, brought the fluid nature of Ram Katha to the fore. He also highlighted how Ramanand Sagars televised Ramayanainadvertently played a role in framing the interpretation of the epic. A parallel could be drawn with the historical debate that emerged when the English linguist William Tyndaletranslatedthe Bible in English in the sixteenth century.

Originally told by sage Valmiki in Sanskritshlokas, the story of Ram has gone on a remarkable journey, reaching various language groups and adapting and changing along the way. His passage from the village of Ramleelas to that of Sagar in 1987 National DDseries in AK Ramanujans 1991 titled essayThree Hundred RamayanasForAdipurushtells us all about the epic T&D transmission and distribution losses and gains over the years.

When a story as deep as theRamayana transcends its original linguistic and cultural borders, it localizes itself naturally. Local communities adapt the story to make it relevant and meaningful in their own socio-cultural context. As the story unfolds in different regions, certain sections and parts of the storyline are omitted, while local addenda are created to incorporate local folklore, customs, and beliefs. At the village and town level, you might notice that local songs and even Bollywood music are added to make the show jazzy and relatable.

I recall the local laws based on theRamayanaduring my childhood years in Bokaro Steel City in modern Jharkhand. Interestingly, the character of Sita was always played by a boy, as girls couldn’t stay for long rehearsals due to family pressures. My older brother was always chosen to play the role of Hanuman. The language used for these stagings was not Sanskrit or Awadhi, but rather a localized form of Hindi, making the story accessible, colorful, tasty and relevant for young actors and audiences alike. A lot masala was also added to the field story, the resulting Ram Katha was still a variation of the original text.

Additionally, some sections of theRamayanawere not even adopted in Ramleela performances. In such acts, the story always ended before Ram’s death. Usually the last act of the play was Rams’ return to Ayodhya and aarti in Ram Darbar. Shambuka vadhwas avoided for obvious reasons. It was the same for Sita who committed suicide by entering the earth.

In Ramleelas, unlike ValmikisRamayana, Ram is depicted as agod and an avatar of Vishnu. The episode relating to Sitasswayamvar,where she chooses a husband, is absent from theRamayanabut is an integral part of all Ramleelas. Another incident that features regularly in such performances, and is not present in the epic, is the story of Shabari giving half-eaten berries to Ram. And I sawRamayanaperformances with dance sequences and Bollywood item numbers inmelas.

When God came on the scene

It was SagarsRamayanseries that brought about some regulation and gentrification of characters, portrayals, and even storyline in the 1980s. This adaptation, while instrumental in bringing the epic to a wider audience, also had some unintended consequences.

The television version established a rigid portrayal of characters and limited opportunities for additional local adaptations. The visual medium, while providing a captivating depiction of the epic, limited the imaginative freedom that could previously give way to localized interpretations. An earlier example might be the 19th century paintings of Hindu gods and goddesses by Raja Ravi Varmas, these reached millions through calendar art and became standard for generations. These paintings decided once and for all what divine beings should look like. In a similar way, National JJsRamayanbecame widely accepted as the definitive interpretation of the Valmiki Epic, hampering the natural evolution and location of history. He even fixed the way the gods speak.

Therefore, localized variations and regional adaptations of theRamayanafailed to achieve acceptance and recognition in popular culture. The rigidity imposed by the 1987 version limited the cultural richness that localized interpretations can bring, leaving little room for diverse perspectives and nuances and inhibiting the story’s potential to resonate with different communities.

Any deviation from the 1987 interpretation becomes a disturbing experience for Indians today. But the history of religion is the history of departures and a wealth of interpretations and iterations. Religious texts, as we know them today, have been invented and reinvented many times. Adipurushis just another chapter in the Valmikis reinvention storyRamayana.

An example from 600 years ago

The unintended consequences of regulation underscore the need for a more inclusive and open approach to religious texts and their adaptations. While it is crucial to respect the very essence and sanctity of revered stories, allowing for creative reinterpretations ensures that the story remains alive and relevant across different generations and different cultural contexts.

And this phenomenon goes beyondRamayana. It is worth considering the debate that emerged when the Bible was first published in English. Prior to its translation into vernacular languages, Latin was the primary means of religious communication in Europe. He limited access to the scriptures for the majority of the population.

When copies of the English Bible after undergoing multiple revisions began circulating among the masses, controversy erupted within religious and academic circles.

Sharp criticism came from clerics who believed that translating sacred texts into the vernacular could lead to misinterpretations and undermine the authority of the Church. It was feared that ordinary individuals, without the guidance of clergy, would develop their own understanding of Scripture, potentially deviating from accepted doctrine.

This debate has brought to light questions about the location of religious texts and the role of language in their interpretation. Some have argued that translation allows for a more direct connection between individuals and the divine, allowing for a personal and intimate understanding of scripture. It was seen as a means of empowering individuals to engage in religious teachings.

And it was this historical event that led to the Reformation movement and the democratization of religious practices throughout Europe. It widens access to the Scriptures, encourages individual interpretations and contributes to the diversification of religious thought.

Adipurush just another adaptation

The events surrounding the translation of the Bible into English, which highlighted the tensions between centralized authority and individual spiritual autonomy, demonstrate the continuing complexities of the localization of religious texts and the implications for religious discourse and understanding. .

The controversies surroundingAdipurushoffer us the opportunity to reflect on the dynamic nature of these narratives. While localization allows stories to resonate deeply with local communities, it also requires an understanding of the respect people have for their religious beliefs. By embracing the multiplicity of interpretations and fostering dialogue, we can ensure a harmonious exploration of the meaning and significance of Ram Katha and other revered religious stories for generations to come.

THEAdipurush dialogues may have some community or violent connotation, but that’s a whole other discussion.

Dilip Mandal is the former editor of India Today Hindi magazine and author of books on media and sociology. He tweets @Profdilipmandal. Views are personal.

