Kate Middleton has a Hollywood moment in an ultra-glamorous blazer dress





The Princess of Wales looked visionary in London on Tuesday as she stepped out dressed in a mesmerizing set of self-portraits to attend the official reopening of the National Portrait Gallery. Princess Kate, 41, looked stunning as she donned the designer label’s glamorous ‘White Metallic Boucl And Chiffon Midi Dress’, which features a belted and button-up tweed jacket and flowing chiffon skirt pleated. The royal donned dramatic black heels and was armed with a black leather clutch. WATCH: Princess Kate looks mesmerizing in Self-Portrait blazer dress Prince William’s wife styled her famous brown mane in wide curls that cascaded over her shoulders, enhancing her natural beauty with golden bronzer, pink blush and a soft pink lip. ©Getty The Princess of Wales channeled old-school Hollywood glamor in her bouncy blazer dress. Princess Kate’s love affair with Self-Portrait’s blazer dresses has been enshrined. The Princess of Wales wore the brand’s elegant bespoke midi dress for the first time to an evening reception celebrating the publication of her photography book Hold Still, and she was clearly just as in love, wearing it for the second time at the Queens Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace the following year. SHOP:Do you remember Princess Kate’s Self Portrait white blazer dress? We found the perfect doppelganger ©Getty Princess Kate met award-winning artist Tracey Emin who was commissioned to create artwork for the Gallery’s new doors The engagement is undoubtedly special for the Princess of Wales, who is patroness of the National Portrait Gallery. ©Getty The princess shone for the exciting moment As part of her visit, the Princess saw an exhibition of portraits by pioneering photographer Yevonde, met Jamie Fobert, the project’s architect, and award-winning artist Tracey Emin, who was commissioned to create artwork for the new gallery doors. ©Getty The Princess admired the artwork which incorporated 45 carved brass panels, depicting each woman, through time Kate has continually proven her dedication to early childhood education with her Shaping Us project, so it’s no surprise she’s been spending time learning about the new Under 5s program the gallery will be launching in September. It was a landmark week for the mother-of-three, who attended the first Garter Day service of King Charles’ reign on Monday. ©Getty Kate Middleton was all smiles at the Order of the Garter ceremony In the royal spotlight, fans raved about the Princess of Wales’ bespoke polka dot dress, designed by one of her most trusted designers, Alessandra Rich. DO NOT MISS :Princess Kate’s ‘impractical’ polka dot dress is seriously dividing royal fans ©Getty The Princess of Wales waved as she arrived at St George’s Chapel to attend the Order of the Garter service Paying homage to one of her most famous Royal Ascot outfits, Kate channeled a my lovely lady aesthetic as she wore a fabulous titled hat designed by Philip Treacey.

