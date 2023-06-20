When Sanjay Dutt advised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to stay away from Bollywood and continue modeling after being impressed by his old Pepsi ad

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is beauty personified. It can be synonymous with the term. She is always said to be the most beautiful woman on the planet and once even Sanjay Dutt was bowled over by her beauty. It was 1993 when Aish was one of B-town’s most successful models. She hadn’t been in movies until then. That’s when she did a photo shoot with Sanjay Dutt for a magazine and they met for the first time.

However, Aish refused to know the actor personally while Sanju was humble enough to recognize her as he watched her in a Pepsi commercial. He even confessed that his sisters loved him and had met her. He even praised Aish’s beauty and confessed that his sister Priya and Namrata Dutt find Aishwarya very beautiful.

In the interview with CineBlitz, Sanjay Dutt was asked about his first reaction when he saw a woman as beautiful as Aishwarya in the commercial. He said, “Who is this beautiful woman!” The magazine mentioned that Aish blushed a shade of red with the compliment. In the same interview, Dutt advised Aish to stick to what she was doing and not get into the film industry. Scroll down to read why he said that.

Speaking of Aishwarya Rai’s innocence, Dutt said, “When you get into this glamor industry, it starts to change you, to mature you, that innocence is lost. This beautiful side that she currently has on her face will disappear. Because she has to manage the world of cinema well and it is not easy to do. He even elaborated on the fierce competition and said, “It’s competitive. It’s like man, I gotta look better than this, I gotta be there. You know you are going up two steps and there will be about 500 people taking you down five steps. And you get hard. And those fine qualities are gone.

The Ponniyin actress Selvan agreed with her Shabd co-star and said, “I guess that’s true. There are so many things you have to deal with that I guess it toughens you up. However, it was Dutt’s view of success and failure that he believed could break Aishwarya.

Dutt said, “It’s too professional, there are no feelings in this industry. You have to be prepared that if you’re not well, no one will be there for you. And if you are, you’ll have everyone around you. When they’re all there, it’s handled differently. But when you’re alone, it’s sad to accept the fact that they don’t want you anymore.

Aishwarya Rai has accepted that she gets offers from the industry, but she passes them on as she doesn’t want to do movies just because it’s the next step after modeling. She was offered Raja Hindustani, which was to be her first film, but she let it pass and chose Iruvar by Mani Ratnams, which was released in 1997. She made her Hindi film debut the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol.

