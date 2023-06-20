Disappointing opening of “The Flash”: Hollywood learns the wrong lessons





Items like this one to Hollywood DeadlineOr this one to CNN.com try to give reasons why movies don’t do as well at the box office as the studios would like. With the latest epic adapted into comics the flash currently sitting at $64 million for its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo, the conversation has resumed. The budget for the flash was somewhere between $200 and $220 million, but Hollywood also spends a ton of money on marketing on top of budget numbers like that, which means The Flash has a lot of catching up to do. As Variety pointed outwhether or not the flash is ultimately deemed a financial success will depend on whether its box office gross will be more in line with Aquaman Or black adam. Both of these movies opened to similar numbers, but the former made over $1 billion worldwide (easily earning its upcoming sequel) while the latter only grossed around $393 million and n certainly wasn’t treated as a hit by the studio. . Nobody told you to spend so much, Warner Bros. ! Obviously, something has to be spent on marketing, but with properties like DC’s Hall of Comic Book Heroes, it’s not like brand recognition is an issue! If you’re not making a profit on what you’ve spent, that’s largely a “problem of you.” Studios bleed hundreds of millions of dollars on movies when no one asked them, only to get nervous when they struggle to get their money back, and somehow that’s the fault of the public rather than their own. And the entertainment industry press never gets to the much more understandable reasons why more people haven’t seen a movie in theaters. Reasons like: Hey, maybe people didn’t want to see a movie with Ezra Miller, because they’ve been very problematic and abusive for most of the last decade. The articles above quote Miller do no more press like the issue, but Miller making the press would have been more fodder for those who recognize that profiting from the work of an abuser is a problem. As much as everyone wants to believe otherwise, COVID is still a thing. Even though moviegoers still go to the cinema, they are much more selective not just for financial reasons, but because there are fewer movies they are willing to sit in a crowd for. Few in Hollywood want to acknowledge franchise fatigue or the lack of originality in the stories they sell us. Maybe fewer people want to see the flash because fewer people care about movies featuring members of the Justice League. This window may have passed, and the flash has been delayed too long. I anticipate better for blue beetleas it has no connection to the Justice League and allows the DCU to move into new territory. blue beetle is also a charming film that will appeal to Latin audiences (who make up the majority of movie ticket buyers despite only 7% of the leads in the cinema while being 19% of the American population). Elementary is raised with the flash as a flop in the articles above, having opened the same weekend to even less money. Now when I saw the trailer I thought, “So this is Upside down, but with elements? Nothing in the trailer really appealed to me, and I had no interest in seeing it. In the meantime, turn red was totally original and got me excited immediately, just like Soul! If any of them had been released in theaters, those would have been movies that would have made me leave home. Hollywood keeps trying to flops on everything other than the studios that need to change their approach to the stories they air to the world. Until they know what audiences actually want (rather than what they think they want) and figuring out how to better monetize and compensate creators for streaming content viewed at home, “opening the weekend box office” will continue to struggle. (featured image: Warner Bros.) Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

