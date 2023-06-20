Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial scheduled for August 3

NEW YORK (AP) Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3, a Manhattan judge ruled Tuesday, throwing him into real-life court drama as his idle Hollywood career hangs in the balance.

Judge Rachel Pauley wished Majors luck as she planned her trial. Yes, maam, said Majors, standing with his attorneys in front of Pauley’s bench in Manhattan Domestic Violence Court.

Majors, 33, is accused of twisting a woman’s arm, hitting her head and pushing her into a vehicle in New York in March. He is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry says he is innocent and evidence shows the woman was the attacker.

Tuesday’s hearing was the first time Majors has appeared in court since just after his March 25 arrest in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. He appeared via video at a hearing last month where prosecutors said they were revising the assault charge to reflect the views of Majors’ accuser. A police account was used in the original version.

Before his case was called, Majors watched from the courtroom gallery with his attorneys and girlfriend Meagan Good, who stars in Shazam! movies, as two men in unrelated cases have had their domestic violence charges dismissed.

Chaudhry said she urged the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to do the same for Majors and instead indict her 30-year-old accuser holding her accountable for her crimes. Instead of a ruling, Chaudhry said she had asked for Majors’ case to be tried as soon as possible.

Before scheduling Majors’ trial, the judge issued a sealed ruling that prompted Chaudhry to withdraw court documents filed to challenge the case. Pauley provided copies of his decision to Majors’ attorneys and prosecutors, but did not discuss any details in open court.

Majors, who plays the villainous Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel movies, showed up in court wearing a brown corduroy coat and sunglasses, and carrying his personal Bible and a poetry journal. He said nothing other than his brief exchange with the judge, which lasted three minutes. He occasionally smiled during his court appearance, which was postponed until June 13.

The majors had grown rapidly Hollywood star with major roles in recent hits like Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But following his arrest, the US military pulled TV ads featuring Majors, saying he is deeply concerned about the allegations.

Last month, Disney delayed Majors’ next Marvel movie Avengers: Kang Dynasty from May 2025 to May 2026. It’s also set to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

The lead accuser alleges he pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, punched and cut her ear and pushed her into a vehicle, knocking her backwards. The woman, who was not named in court papers, was treated at a hospital for minor head and neck injuries, police said.

Majors must continue to abide by a protective order barring him from contact with his accuser. A warrant for his arrest could be issued for him if he does not appear by his trial date, the judge said.

Chaudhry said she provided prosecutors with compelling evidence of Majors’ innocence, including video showing the woman assaulting the actor and the actor running away.

We have also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of her torn clothes as a direct result of (the woman’s) violent actions, Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry also accused police and prosecutors of racial bias against Majors, who is black. She said a white police officer got in Majors’ face and taunted him when he tried to show the officer the injuries he had caused to the woman.

