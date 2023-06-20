Entertainment
Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial scheduled for August 3
NEW YORK (AP) Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3, a Manhattan judge ruled Tuesday, throwing him into real-life court drama as his idle Hollywood career hangs in the balance.
Judge Rachel Pauley wished Majors luck as she planned her trial. Yes, maam, said Majors, standing with his attorneys in front of Pauley’s bench in Manhattan Domestic Violence Court.
Majors, 33, is accused of twisting a woman’s arm, hitting her head and pushing her into a vehicle in New York in March. He is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could face up to a year in prison if convicted.
Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry says he is innocent and evidence shows the woman was the attacker.
Tuesday’s hearing was the first time Majors has appeared in court since just after his March 25 arrest in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. He appeared via video at a hearing last month where prosecutors said they were revising the assault charge to reflect the views of Majors’ accuser. A police account was used in the original version.
Before his case was called, Majors watched from the courtroom gallery with his attorneys and girlfriend Meagan Good, who stars in Shazam! movies, as two men in unrelated cases have had their domestic violence charges dismissed.
Chaudhry said she urged the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to do the same for Majors and instead indict her 30-year-old accuser holding her accountable for her crimes. Instead of a ruling, Chaudhry said she had asked for Majors’ case to be tried as soon as possible.
Before scheduling Majors’ trial, the judge issued a sealed ruling that prompted Chaudhry to withdraw court documents filed to challenge the case. Pauley provided copies of his decision to Majors’ attorneys and prosecutors, but did not discuss any details in open court.
Majors, who plays the villainous Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel movies, showed up in court wearing a brown corduroy coat and sunglasses, and carrying his personal Bible and a poetry journal. He said nothing other than his brief exchange with the judge, which lasted three minutes. He occasionally smiled during his court appearance, which was postponed until June 13.
The majors had grown rapidly Hollywood star with major roles in recent hits like Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But following his arrest, the US military pulled TV ads featuring Majors, saying he is deeply concerned about the allegations.
Last month, Disney delayed Majors’ next Marvel movie Avengers: Kang Dynasty from May 2025 to May 2026. It’s also set to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.
The lead accuser alleges he pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, punched and cut her ear and pushed her into a vehicle, knocking her backwards. The woman, who was not named in court papers, was treated at a hospital for minor head and neck injuries, police said.
Majors must continue to abide by a protective order barring him from contact with his accuser. A warrant for his arrest could be issued for him if he does not appear by his trial date, the judge said.
Chaudhry said she provided prosecutors with compelling evidence of Majors’ innocence, including video showing the woman assaulting the actor and the actor running away.
We have also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of her torn clothes as a direct result of (the woman’s) violent actions, Chaudhry said.
Chaudhry also accused police and prosecutors of racial bias against Majors, who is black. She said a white police officer got in Majors’ face and taunted him when he tried to show the officer the injuries he had caused to the woman.
___
Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential advice by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/jonathan-majors-assault-charge-court-6b2ba68fe063996ffd263e535c7cd8d9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial scheduled for August 3
- Massachusetts has 26 Hockey East All-Academic Team honorees
- Virtual Reality Learning Tool Wins First Prize in Student Innovation Competition
- Correlations found between vitreous human biomarkers and Alzheimer’s disease
- Download Future Racer 2000 TENOKE game
- Blinken’s meeting with Xi Jinping during his visit to China seems to mend relations
- Trump: I was too busy to sort through the boxes I brought to Mar-a-Lago
- An ally of Erdogan denounces a “painful” rise in Turkish rates
- President Joko Widodo visits the Freeport smelter
- British public authorities were banned from imposing their own boycotts of foreign countries.
- Here’s how our favorite Bollywood actors pulled off the polo shirt trend
- 2023 CT high school boys tennis All-State team from GameTimeCT