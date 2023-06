Daily Show Alum Trevor Noah to Launch Spotify Podcast

As Trevor Noah build his postDaily show career, the comedian adds a new profession to his CV: Spotify podcaster. Launching later this year, the currently unnamed podcast will be released weekly and feature Noah’s commentary on hot topics and in-depth conversations with influencers around the world, the company announced Tuesday at Cannes Lions. More from Billboard The series will be a Spotify Original podcast, produced under the recently combined The Spotify Studios umbrella which now includes podcast stores Gimlet and Parcast. But unlike Spotify’s major exclusive talent offerings of the past, the Noahs Podcast will be available on all major platforms. It’s really exciting to join Spotify on a fun new adventure where to engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the most fascinating people in the world, said Noah. The comedian previously hosted The daily show podcast until he quit the late-night talk show late last year to pursue other projects. Maybe it’s from not being raised in America, but I believe it should all end, Noah. said The Hollywood Reporter last November of his decision to leave the series. A lot of corporate America and American media are like, keep going as long as you can, but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in the right place. I want to leave before I run out, because there are a lot of other things I would like to do. Since his release, Noah has landed a book case, hosted the Grammys and went on tour. He will join Spotify’s list of podcasting talents which includes call her daddyas Alex Cooper, everything is fine Emma Chamberlain and The Joe Rogan Experiences Joe Rogan, among others as Spotify adjusts its podcasting strategy, rethink expensive celebrity deals And dismiss employees amid pressure from Wall Street to make a profit on podcasting. The audio giant has also dropped or terminated many of the exclusive deals it brokered to help kick-start its podcast business, including with the Obamas Higher Ground, Bren Brown, Esther Perel and, starting on the 15 June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markles. Archwell. The story continues Instead, the audio company pursued a broader distribution model, delivering shows like the once-exclusive Chamberlains everything is fine across all major platforms and focusing on its advertising capabilities. Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s brightest and most distinctive voices, will create captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world, Julie McNamara, Vice President of Spotify and Head of Global Podcast Studios, said. We’re thrilled to partner with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and globally consumed interviewing skills. This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter. The best of billboard Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-show-alum-trevor-noah-125729993.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos