A&E’s ‘Live PD’ lawsuit can go ahead, judge says – The Hollywood Reporter





A federal judge has ruled that A&E’s copyright infringement lawsuit against Reelz and the producers of its biggest show, On Patrol: Livecan move forward. In her decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied a motion to dismiss the case from defendants Big Fish Entertainment, Half Moon Pictures and ReelzChannel – which produce and broadcast On Patrol: Live. A&E filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in August 2022, alleging the show Reelz is a clone of its former show Live DPdown to the layout of the hosts’ offices and boilerplate text displayed at the start of episodes. Live DP was A&E’s highest-rated program for several years before being canceled in June 2020 amid nationwide protests against police brutality, sparked by the murder of George Floyd. The trial came about a month after On Patrol: Live premiered on Reelz and instantly became the channel’s most-watched show. A&E cited in its complaint a June 2022 tweet from host and executive producer Dan Abrams that reads:Live DP returns,” while Reelz announced in a press release that it was adding “the #1 TV show to our lineup” with “all new live episodes.” The series was even originally titled Live PD before A&E sent a cease and desist letter, after which he was reappointed On Patrol: Live. Failla wrote in her ruling that while individual elements of a show like Live DPincluding live law enforcement footage and studio host analytics, are not eligible for copyright protection, “the particular selection and arrangement of the elements as a whole – namely , the mix of live police footage and studio commentary; the black screen displaying a message regarding a suspect’s innocence in white text each time the show starts or returns from a break; the lights reds and blues to reflect police cars; the use of hosts Dan Abrams and Sgt. [Sean] Larkin, seated around nearly identical tables with nearly identical cups; the segue of the ‘Missing’ and ‘Crime of the Week’ segments and the guest on the ‘Missing’ segment; positioning of hosts; the specific and consistent camera angles used; and tracking specific police departments over weeks – taken together, are creative enough to state a recognizable copyright claim. » The decision states that A&E can now proceed with the discovery of its claims of copyright infringement, trademark infringement and unfair competition, and orders the defendants to file a response to the lawsuit by July 7.

