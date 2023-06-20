Entertainment
Li Cunxin Retires From Queensland Ballet Due to Serious Health Issues | Ballet
Li Cunxin, famed ballet dancer and author of bestselling memoir Maos Last Dancer, is retiring as artistic director of Queensland Ballet due to health issues.
The Queensland Ballet confirmed on Tuesday that the 62-year-old has been diagnosed with heart disease and has suffered from serious health issues since 2022. He has recently experienced complications and is retiring in order to recover.
Li’s wife and fellow dancer Mary is being treated for cancer and will also retire at the end of 2023 from her roles as ballet mistress and head coach.
Staff and dancers at the Queensland Ballet company, where Li has served as artistic director for 11 years, were made aware of the news on Tuesday morning.
I need to take some space to recuperate and spend time with my family, Li said in a statement.
He said he was extremely proud of the company, adding, “This trip has enriched my life beyond measure and given me so much fulfillment and joy. From times of success to times of challenge and uncertainty that have dared me to dream without fear, this has been an incredible opportunity to make a difference to the arts in Queensland and the nation every day, and I will miss it all terribly.
Queensland Ballets Board Chairman Brett Clark praised Li for his selfless, generous and visionary service.
When I think of what Li Cunxin has achieved in life, for his family in China, for his family around the world, for ballet, for Queensland, for Queensland Ballet, it’s nothing short of amazing. , he said, adding that the company would be celebrating Lis’ career in the coming months, before his retirement at the end of the 2023 season.
Born into poverty as the sixth of seven brothers in rural Shandong, China, Li was selected by Chinese authorities to attend the Beijing Academy of Dance when he was 11 years old. Training 16 hours a day for seven years, Li became an outstanding dancer. and was one of two selected to study at Houston Ballet. He defected to the west in 1981, which led to him being briefly incarcerated in the Chinese consulate in Houston. After a 9 p.m. standoff and an intervention by then-Vice President George Bush, Li was allowed to stay in the United States and his Chinese citizenship was revoked.
He stayed with Houston Ballet for 16 years, before meeting Australian ballerina Mary McKendry, now Li, in London. They married in 1987 and moved to Melbourne in 1995. Li became a principal dancer with the Australian Ballet until his retirement from dancing in 1999, aged 38.
His 2003 memoir Maos Last Dancer became a huge hit and made him a celebrity. The book was adapted into a film in 2009. It was named Australian dad of the year in 2009 and had a spider named after him in 2016.
After a spell working as a stockbroker, he became artistic director of Queensland Ballet in 2012. After an 18-year hiatus, he returned to the stage to dance in a unique performance of The Nutcracker with Queensland Ballet, in which he danced with Mary.
Friends and admirers of Li paid tribute to him on Tuesday. British Royal Ballet director Kevin OHare said he has long admired Li, who has been a powerfully positive advocate for ballet in Australia and a dynamic force for dance around the world, while the Ballet’s artistic director Australian David Hallberg said Li has made Queensland Ballet a company that Australians are very proud of.
In a joint statement, director Baz Luhrmann and his production designer and wife, Catherine Martin, paid tribute to Li and Mary as compatriots and creative friends.
Li has always had one eye on tradition and the other on the future. Although personal reasons have forced him to prioritize his health at this time, I know that hell continues to keep a watchful eye to help the next generation of ballet in Australia flourish with the same global liveliness which was the hallmark of his tenure, they said.

