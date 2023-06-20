The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have nothing more to say | Entertainment
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have nothing more to say and stop doing interviews about the royal family.
Prince Harry, 38, and his former actress wife Meghan, 41, were absent from the historic Order of the Garter procession on Monday (19.06.23) in London, and former BBC presenter Andrew Neil, claimed sources have said the couple will no longer be making content. on their time with the Royal Family which he called good news.
Mr Neil, 74, tweeted: In these dark times there is good news: Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say the couple will stop making self-referential podcasts for Spotify, tell-all Netflix documentaries and more publishing and sitting memoirs for interviews about the royal family, as they have nothing more to say.
For all this thank you very much.
The Sussexes were also branded f****** crooks by a Spotify chief after the $20million deal with the platform was called off.
Bill Simmons, 53, the sports commentator who is also Spotify’s head of international sports content, has hit out at Harry and Meghan as the pair were fired from the streaming giant last week following reports they did not meet “productivity requirements”.
He said on his podcast: The F****** Grifters thats the podcast we shoulda launch with them.
I have to get drunk one night and tell the Zoom story I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea.
It’s one of my best stories.
He added: I wish I had been involved in the negotiation of Meghan and Harry leaving Spotify. It’s a podcast we should have started with them.
The collapse of the deal is said to be putting financial strain on the Sussexes as bills for their lifestyle in Montecito, California mount.
Their sprawling Tuscan-style estate, bought for $14.7million in June 2020 and where they live with their four-year-old son Archie and two-year-old daughter Lilibet, has a heavy mortgage, with annual property taxes costing alone $144,427 with staff and upkeep on top.
The bill for the couples’ private security details is estimated to be around $2million a year and there are legal costs linked to Harry’s battles with the UK press, as well as the fact that they now have to maintain their company Archewell afloat without Spotify money.
A source told Page Six: They’re not broke. But they’re going to have to keep spending their money, instead of putting it in the bank.
The Sussexes Spotify deal was signed in 2020 but only delivered 13 hours of programming over two and a half years, a dozen episodes of the Meghans Archetypes podcast plus a special holiday special.
