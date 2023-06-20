Prabhas is a big danger for Bollywood..?





Prabhas is a big danger to Bollywood..!? It is known that ‘Adipurush’, which was presented to the public amid huge expectations, is gathering dust at the box office. prabhas is terrorizing bollywood with huge openings. Within three days, the film erupted like a tsunami with a gross collection of 340 crores. If yesterday is added to the fourth day, the count will increase by another 40 crores. The film is expected to cross the 400 crore mark with today’s collections. But after three days, collections slowed down. The intensity shown during the first three days did not manifest much from the fourth day.

But achieving such a feat is no small feat. On the other hand, when the whole country criticizes the film, Adipurush will explode at the box office. After the first show, there were harsh criticisms about the dialogue…the way the story was taken…the filmmaking style. Various sections of society have criticized what epics are. Critics are increasing day by day. They pressure the government to ban the film. The flames are raging and they will not hesitate to burn down the halls if the screening of the film is not stopped. On the other hand, trolls show the same aggressiveness saying that even if negativity is faced, it will diminish.

He rushes headlong at anyone’s threats. bollywood heroes have no sound in this movie collection. Even they are surprised to see this rare feat which is only possible for two… three heroes in Bollywood. Did the telugu guy come here and raised more than 300 crore in three days? They sniff. If a movie like this without any content creates so much havoc, if a movie with the right blockbuster content is made, then there’s a doubt who can stop its speed. Earlier netizens discuss with him that there is great danger for bollywood heroes. Once again, prabhas has become a hot topic in the Hindi market.

