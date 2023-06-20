‘Back to School’ and ‘Friends’ actor Paxton Whitehead dies at 85





Paxton Whitehead, an actor best known for a key guest role on Friends and his work in Rodney Dangerfield’s film Back to School, died June 16, his son told NBC News. He was 85 years old. Paxton was loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him, a spokesperson for his management company, A3 Artists Agency, said in a statement. He was a cherished client, an luminary in the theater world who is renowned for his extraordinary talent and dedication to his craft. He was admired for his versatility and the many roles he played on stage, television and in film. His contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished and remembered for years to come. Paxton Whitehead (center) in a scene from “Friends,” with Tate Donovan as Joshua (left) and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel (right). Amazon Video Whitehead had a small but important role on Friends, playing Rachel’s boss Mr. Waltham in two episodes of season four. Rachel tasks Ross with dating Mr. Waltham’s niece, Emily, and the two end up falling in love, only to have their romance sour later when Ross says Rachel’s name at their wedding. Whitehead also had a recurring role on another NBC comedy, playing uptight neighbor Hal Conway on Mad About You. He also made guest appearances on The West Wing, Desperate Housewives, The Drew Carey Show, Ellen, The A-Team and Murder, She Wrote. Whitehead’s role as Mr. Waltham in “Friends” sent Ross-Rachel’s story in a new direction. Amazon Video Whitehead made his film debut playing cocky college professor Dr. Phillip Barbay in the 1986 back-to-school season, with his character often at odds with Rodney Dangerfields, the obnoxious and lovable Thornton Melon. He has also acted in films such as Jumpin Jack Flash, Baby Boom and Kate & Leopold. An accomplished actor, Whitehead was nominated for a Tony Award in 1981 for his role as King Pellinore in Camelot. He would make 16 more Broadway appearances, according Jthe hollywood journalist, including a series in The Crucifer of Blood from 1978 to 1979 starring Glenn Close. This show would earn four Tony nominations.

Diana Darsrath contributed .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/tv/paxton-whitehead-back-to-school-friends-actor-dies-85-rcna90175 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos