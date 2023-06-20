Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis Season 2 on Freevee







June 20, 2023





Anthony Anderson, Cynthia Bailey, Noah Beck, Kate Bosworth, Reggie Bush, Josh Duhamel, Sara Foster, Regina Hall, Christina Ricci and Gina Rodriguez are confirmed Watch preview clips here And here CULVER CITY, Calif. – June 20, 2023 – Today, Amazon Freevee announced the list of celebrity customers featured in the second season of the home improvement series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis. Additionally, the series shared two clips from the new season, with Lewis visiting the homes of clients Gina Rodriguez and Josh Duhamel ahead of their respective renovation projects. Excerpts are available here And here. Hollywood house lift The famous customers of season 2 are: Anthony Anderson

Cynthia Bailey

Noah Beck

Kate Bosworth

Reggie Bush

Josh Duhamel

Sara Foster

Regina Hall

Christine Ricci

Gina Rodriguez *Head shots available here. In the second season of Hollywood house lift, everyone’s favorite interior designer, Jeff Lewis, is back for an all-new list of jaw-dropping home renovations for some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities. But with a new season comes even bigger plans, higher stakes, and a ton of attitude. Lewis’ all-star cast, including Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, Andrew Coleman and Shane Douglas, will also return to bring even more laughs and drama when the new episodes premiere in Winter 2023. Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis is produced by Jeff Lewis, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and showrunner Michael Beck, in association with Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Additionally, Janelle Couture-Rattet is executive producer of post-production and Jen Green is executive producer of field production. About Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including original and free ad-supported (FAST) channels, available anytime, for free. Extended Catalog: Amazon Freevee brings viewers ambitious originals, including Bosch: Legacy; Emmy Award-winning court program Judy Justice ; coming of age drama High school ; docu-comedy series Legal Department; special performance Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens ; coming of age comedy First ; reality design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis ; Comedy series On springs; music documentary Post Malone: ​​running away; heist drama Leverage: Redemption; spy thriller Alex Rider; and sports docuseries Top Class UNINTERRUPTED: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Pioneers . Combined with an ever-updating library of broadly engaging blockbuster movies and TV shows across a wide selection of genres, and a catalog of over 250 FAST channels, including Judy Justice And Crime 360 Amazon Freevee provides customers with the content they expect to see on a paid service.

Free: The entire content catalog on the service is free. No paid subscription required.

Limited Ads: Amazon Freevee provides customers with highly sought-after content supported by limited advertising.

Instant Access: Amazon Freevee is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire tablets, and in the Prime Video app. Amazon Freevee is available as an app on third-party devices including Roku, Samsung Smart TVs (2017-2021 models), Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA SHIELD and other Android TVs. devices, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models). The app is also available on iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices. To learn more about Amazon Freevee, visit www.amazon.com/freevee and follow @AmazonFreevee. # # # Freevee PR contacts:

Caly Johnson

[email protected] Megan Choate

[email protected] SMITHHOUSE for Amazon Freevee:

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://press.amazonstudios.com/us/en/press-release/amazon-freevee-reveals-celebrity-clients-featured- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos