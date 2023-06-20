Entertainment
Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous sarees are at the forefront of Bollywood aesthetics through the lens of Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser
We got the first glimpse of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with the long-awaited teaser released today. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the teaser definitely sparked a wave of excitement in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. While the grandeur, the chemistry between Alia and Ranveer held our attention throughout, we couldn’t help but notice the gorgeous sarees that Alia Bhatt was wearing.
In her introductory shot, Alia Bhatt looks like the typical Karan Johar heroine, posing against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains and trees. The actress twirls in a gorgeous baby-pink drape, adorned with an elegant embroidered border. She styled it with a black square-neck blouse. The straightened tresses and minimalist glamor only complimented her charm.
Even on the big screen, Alia Bhatt has worn her own little sun. What do we mean? Her bright, sunny yellow organza saree, of course. She nailed the monochrome magic with a sweetheart neckline blouse in the same hue. Oxidized jhumkas and a diamond nose pin for accessories suited her look. Kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lips and a black bindi complete her glam.
The actress takes on the color-block trend in a much more desi way. Her multicolored saree featured pink, parrot green, sky blue and purple colors. It was paired with an equally colorful strappy blouse covered in dense floral work. We loved how Alia’s looks were enhanced with regular jhumkas and a nose pin. Her kohl-lined eyes have us falling in love with her glam acting.
Alia Bhatt’s love for white sarees is no secret. While promoting his film Gangubai Kathiawadi, she made us discover the different shades of white. After all, the beauty of a pristine white saree is unmatched. In one of the teaser’s romantic settings, featuring Alia and Ranveer, we got a glimpse of the actress’ gorgeous white drape. The sheer number featured floral embroidery all over in a similar hue.
It can’t get more desi than dancing in the rain in a saree. Alia Bhatt not only makes us fall in love all over again in a teal saree, but it’s worth mentioning that her silent tribute to Sridevi in a similar teal saree in one of the most iconic rain sequences is wonderful.
Alia Bhatt’s color palette for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all that is vibrant. For example, this simple plain royal blue ethnic wonder came with a yellow ombre hue crossing the border. Underneath, she wore a muted red blouse, which added an extra pop of color.
We would like to sign a petition for Alia Bhatt to wear a red saree in almost every movie possible. A bonus of the red saree is always paired with a black blouse so Alia can make our heart beat every time.
We weren’t prepared for the magic of Alia Bhatt in black in this absolutely stunning sheer drape, which featured black sequins and blue glass. The actress paired it with a black velvet blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The oxidized accessories were the perfect complement to her jaw-dropping fashion outlet.
Alia Bhatt in a pink and green ombre effect saree, worn with a sea green blouse, posing against a panoramic view will live on in our minds rent free.
A defining moment in every Bollywood film is deeply rooted in a traditional red saree. Alia Bhatt achieves it all in a red brocade polka dot saree suitable for any celebration.
If you missed it, watch the trailer here:
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani hits theaters on July 28. We can’t wait to see Alia’s ethnic ensembles shine on screen.
