Invisible Contributors: A Call for Screen Credit Reform

With the Hollywood writers’ strike underway, the focus is on fair pay. This fight overshadows another crucial issue for the creative community: the attribution of credits. The recent outcry over credit issues during the transition from HBO Max to Max has highlighted the problem. But that only scratched the surface.

Having worked on several high-profile productions lately, I’ve observed a disturbing trend: studios are increasingly tightening their grip on crediting, even when the contributions made are unquestionably significant. In the vast universe of film and television, many unseen professionals work behind the scenes, their collaborative efforts helping to create compelling stories that wow audiences. Yet, surprisingly, many of these essential contributors see their names missing from the closing credits. This glaring oversight begs the question: why is it so difficult to adequately credit everyone involved in a production?

Recently, an example of this credit gap was evident in “Avatar: The Way of the Water”. The reference cameramen, despite months of dedication, have not been credited. Moreover, the main contributors were not sufficiently recognized, a major blow to the morale of those who endeavored to create magic on the screen. However, this is not an isolated problem. In the past few months alone, I have heard of myriad instances of such credit spreads in various productions.

The industry’s longstanding selective hierarchy in credit recognition excludes many contributors such as interns, day players and contractors, a norm we’ve accepted – but deserves to be reassessed. Traditional practices endure, as industry veterans point out, but they should not stifle progress. All roles, even those often overlooked, greatly influence the final product. It is crucial that we broaden the spotlight, updating our practices to capture all those who contribute to the enchanting web of storytelling.

Throughout history, the presentation of credits has changed dramatically. From the space given to the golden age of television to the now fast-paced and often overlooked scrolling on today’s streaming platforms, the credits have been pushed aside. Although the general public may overlook them, for industry insiders the credits carry considerable weight.

The argument that you have to guarantee credit in your contract oversimplifies the issue and overlooks the fact that not everyone has bargaining power. Even with contractual arrangements, enforcement can be tricky due to oversights or bureaucratic complexities. Relying on individual contract negotiations is not the solution. Instead, an industry-wide shift in attitude toward credits is crucial — toward inclusivity, recognition, and a true reflection of the collective effort that brings our favorite stories to life.

Some would say that time and money constraints dictate this selective credit process. But how important are these factors, really? Including more names in the credits does not significantly extend runtime or add additional cost. This act, however, can boost morale and foster an environment of respect.

Credits are more than names on a screen for friends and family of industry professionals, they are heartfelt symbols of journeys made and dreams pursued.

Imagine an industry where every contributor’s well-deserved credit is not just a fleeting name on a screen, but an acknowledgment of their role in the intricate weaving of narrative. This vision is not about screen time, but about recognizing and appreciating every effort. It represents the dissolution of credit politics and the celebration of collective magic. While this change may seem small, it is an important step towards a culture that truly values ​​its people and their common creation. Let’s work together to reflect the industry we want – one where every dream and every dedication behind the magic is recognized and celebrated.

Kyle C. Olson is a filmmaker and producer whose recent credits include vfx work on HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” Apple TV+’s “Silo” and “Masters of the Air” and Warner Bros. next summer movie “Barbie”. He is the director of the 2018 documentary “The Last Signal,” about the reunion of two WWII Navy veterans after 70 years.