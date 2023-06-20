Entertainment
Can Meghan Markle shake off the ‘grifter’ label? Shelving Harry’s drama might help
Meghan Markle “is all everyone talks about,” a prominent Beverly Hills socialite said in an interview over the weekend.
This socialite’s view came after the US Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry were branded ‘grifters’ by prominent Spotify podcaster and following reports that their 20-year podcasting contract million with the company had ended and that Netflix also might not renew their reported $100 million contract.
Perhaps being the talk of Hollywood is intentional. Meghan is undergoing a major rebranding effort under powerhouse Ari Emanuel, the head of talent agency William Morris Endeavour, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday. It’s been reported that the renegade Duchess’ image rehabilitation could include her signing a multi-million deal to promote Dior, the French luxury brand associated with glamorous stars Charlize Theron and Rihanna – as well as a celebrity polarizing like Johnny Depp.
But a Dior source later Monday denied rumors of an imminent deal, tell the telegraph that crowning her the “Duchess of Dior” had left their team in Paris “perplexed as to how the story came about. A Sussex spokesperson also said the story was not true.
With Dior on the table, Meghan could help her image transformation by distancing herself from the “toxic dramas” of Harry, said Los Angeles-based public relations and reputation crisis expert Eric Schiffer. Harry’s “dramas” center on his fallout with the British royal family and his ongoing legal battles with the British tabloids, which have rooted out grievances from his royal past.
In interviews with the Daily Mail and this news agency, Schiffer said: “Meghan is wise to distance herself from the toxic dramas of her husband.” He noted that Meghan did not accompany her husband to the coronation of King Charles III in early May. She also stayed away from the High Court in London earlier this month, when Harry gave evidence in his phone-hacking trial against the Daily Mirror. Royal watchers have also pointed out that Meghan was notably absent during Harry’s promotional efforts for his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, in which he criticized the monarchy and individual members of his family.
“His strategy should involve distancing himself from (royal) family feuds and even Harry to rise even higher, and much higher on the A-list in terms of brands,” Schiffer said.
Admittedly, the past few weeks have been tough on Meghan’s reputation and popularity on both sides of the Atlantic – as she, in her own way, continues to be a polarizing figure who attracts both fervent admirers and fierce critics. .
In May, she and Prince Harry were accused of exaggerating the dangers of being followed by paparazzi in New York to grab headlines and drum up sympathy. The fact that the NYPD challenged the dangers “certainly adds to the growing narrative that the two are attention seekers who embellish certain incidents, perhaps, to get people talking about them and to build their brand,” attorney at law Los Angeles-based entertainment Cameron Dowlatshahi said in an email to this news agency.
“News ricocheted around the world” on Friday, as the Daily Mail put it, after the Wall Street Journal and other outlets confirmed Spotify had ended its huge podcasting deal with Meghan and Harry. . Just as this news broke, she and Harry were called “(expletive) scammers” by Bill Simmons, a Spotify executive and veteran podcaster and sportswriter, on his eponymous podcast.
The New York Post had fun with a cover that labeled Harry and Meghan ‘Their royal laziness’. Simmons’ scathing assessment of the couple confirmed critics’ view that the Montecito-based millionaires were paid obscene sums to do very little work. With Spotify, the couple have released just 12 episodes of Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcasts and a one-time 2-year holiday special.
New York Post – This is NOT a fake homepage!
Good night everyone except those who still don’t accept that Harry and Meghan are shameless crooks. pic.twitter.com/hZG53sENgD
— Marie-Ann hates Tories (@MarieAnnUK) June 18, 2023
The socialite told the Daily Mail that the world would soon forget Meghan’s ‘silly little podcast’ was canceled after one season if she signed the deal with Dior. The Dior rumors have likely percolated because Meghan has long been a fan of Dior – wearing the fashion label’s designs to her son Archie’s christening in 2019 and to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee service in 2022. Harry was also spotted wearing Dior – for his father’s coronation and testifying in court. Harry’s Dior choices were seen as possible “stoppers” for his wife’s supposed deal, the Daily Mail also reported.
A WME source insisted to the Daily Mail that the agency knew the Spotify deal was coming to an end, although WME might not have expected Simmons’ negative view. about the couple goes viral. Simmons also said on his self-titled podcast: “I have to get drunk one night and tell the Zoom story I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.
Bill Simmons absolutely hates Prince Harry
We need to know what Harry said to Bill on that Zoom pic.twitter.com/lsxNoSPaCU
— The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) June 16, 2023
Simmons previously slammed Harry for using his royal connections to stay in the news and sell his ‘Spare’ book. According at the deadline, Simmons said on his podcast in January, “Shoot that guy in the sun. I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just complains (expletive) and continues to give interviews. … You weren’t even the favorite son. Simmons also said he was embarrassed to have to share the Spotify brand with Harry. “The guy sucks.”
Simmons’ ‘rogue’ comments that involve fraudulent or criminal activity could be legally actionable, Los Angeles-based entertainment attorney Tre Lovell said in an email. But it also shows that “Harry and Meghan’s stature in Hollywood is on the decline”.
“Their attraction was their conflict with the royal family,” Lovell continued. “But beyond that, neither of them seem to have anything else to offer. They’re trying to use their notoriety and momentum from their first Netflix series to build other creative properties, but both the company and the public seem to be losing interest.
Indeed, when it comes to Netflix, the British tabloid The Sun cited sources from the company who said the streaming service was made with the couple, even though their six-part documentary series, “Harry and Meghan,” was its most-watched TV show of 2022. Netflix bosses apparently believe that They’ve got all they can from the couple when it comes to poking fun at the Royal Family, according to The Sun. Executives also believe that Meghan “lives in her own bubble” and has failed to grasp the economic reality “that ‘the big bucks’ she and Harry received from the 2020 streaming service don’t exist in 2023”.
Amid all the drama that erupted over Spotify’s cancellation of ‘Archetypes’ and Simmons calling Meghan and Harry ‘scammers’, the Duchess was spotted by paparazzi on her way to a salon date in Santa Barbara, reported the Daily Mail. Critics of the Sussexes suspected that Meghan, or someone representing her, had called the paparazzi to let them know where she might be photographed.
the Daily Mail also shared informationn about her chic casual outfit, including her $195 La Ligne ivory and navy striped sweater. Turns out the sweater Is exhausted in most sizes – perhaps because brands often sell out after Meghan wears them, dating back to when she first married into the Royal Family in 2018, E ! News reported. Maybe Dior should consider signing her after all.
OH MY GOD
SO predictable! Another stunt seeking the attention of the paparazzi!
Girl, you’re embarrassing yourself. All set up and timed for Trooping The Color
How ridiculously obvious. I cringe for her despairhttps://t.co/ApLtkQ0Hvo via @MailOnline
— According2Taz (@according2_taz) June 17, 2023
UK-based PR expert Mark Borkowski suggested to the Daily Mail that Meghan – as well as Harry – may have more success selling luxury brands than trying to have global influence on social issues urgent. Indeed, being called “grifters” or being mocked by the popular animated show “South Pack” shows that they struggle to be taken seriously. With that, Borkowski said, “It’s easier to be a clothes horse than a trouble warrior.”
This story has been updated.
