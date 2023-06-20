Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial scheduled for early August





NEW YORK (AP) Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3, a Manhattan judge ruled Tuesday, throwing him into real-life court drama as his idle Hollywood career hangs in the balance. Judge Rachel Pauley wished Majors luck as she planned her trial. Yes, ma’am,” Majors said, standing with her attorneys in front of Pauley’s bench in Manhattan Domestic Violence Court. Majors, 33, is accused of twisting a woman’s arm, hitting her head and pushing her into a vehicle in New York in March. He is charged with multiple misdemeanors, including assault, and could face up to a year in prison if convicted. His attorney says he’s innocent. Tuesday’s hearing was his first court appearance since just after his March 25 arrest in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. He appeared via video during a brief hearing in the case last month where prosecutors announced they had revised the assault charge to reflect the views of Majors’ accuser. A police account was used in the original version. Before his case was called on Tuesday, Majors watched from the courtroom gallery at his lawyers and his girlfriend Meagan Good, who stars in Shazam! films, by his side. Majors’ legal team, led by attorney Priya Chaudhry, had been pushing for the charges against the actor to be dismissed, saying the evidence contradicts the allegations and that police and prosecutors have been racially biased towards Majors, who is black. Before scheduling Majors’ trial, the judge issued a sealed ruling that prompted Chaudhry to withdraw court documents she had filed challenging the case. Pauley gave copies of his decision to the majors’ lawyers and prosecutors, but did not discuss any details in open court. Majors, who plays the villainous Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel films, showed up in court wearing a brown corduroy coat and sunglasses. He said nothing other than his brief exchange with the judge, which lasted three minutes. He occasionally smiled during his court appearance, which was postponed until June 13. The majors had been a rising Hollywood star with major roles in recent hits like Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But following his arrest, the US military withdrew TV commercials featuring Majors, saying he is deeply concerned about the allegations. Last month, Disney delayed Majors’ next Marvel movie, Avengers: Kang Dynasty, from May 2025 to May 2026. It’s also set to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. The adult accuser, a 30-year-old woman, alleges he pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, punched her and cut off her ear and pushed her into a vehicle, knocking her back. The woman, who was not named in court papers, was treated at a hospital for minor head and neck injuries, police said. Judge Pauley told Majors he must continue to abide by a protective order barring him from contact with his accuser. The judge also warned that an arrest warrant could be issued against him if he does not appear on his trial date. Chaudhry argues that the charges against Majors are baseless and that she has given prosecutors compelling evidence that the woman is lying, including video evidence showing that nothing happened, especially not where she claims. The major accuser hurt him, Chaudhry said, but when the actor tried to show police his injuries, a white officer got in his face and taunted him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/arts/actor-jonathan-majors-domestic-violence-trial-scheduled-for-early-august The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos