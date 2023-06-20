12 Superhit Actresses Who Left Bollywood at Peak Post Marriage, From Saira Banu to Bhagyashree

Marriage has long been a risky business in Bollywood for actresses. While people love to celebrate the lavishly ornate magical weddings of Bollywood, it has also, in some cases, led to many actresses leaving stardom at the height of their careers. While this certainly doesn’t indicate that these divas’ husbands placed restrictions on them, nevertheless, for some others, it may be a conscious decision. Additionally, some actresses fall prey to the widespread industry belief that marriage marks the end of a career. Well, look at some of these successful actresses who left fame after getting married.

#1. Saira Banu left Bollywood after marrying Dilip Kumar

Saira Bano was one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of her generation. She became a diva in much less time with some of her iconic movies like, Padosan, Sagina, Desh Drohi, Junglee, among others. However, she willingly left the Hindi film industry at the peak of her career when she married the man of her dreams, Dilip Kumar, in 1966. She was barely 22 years old and soon after her marriage she declined its number of films, which led to a complete hiatus.

Recommended Reading: Iconic Bollywood Villains In Their Real Life With Wife And Family, From Danny Denzongpa To Pran

#2. Neetu Singh quit acting after marrying Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor were one of the most affected iodine of their time. They have worked together in countless films, such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Doosra Aadmi and Rafoo Chakkar, among others. The couple realized their love for each other through their filmography and subsequently married in 1980, when Neetu was 21 years old. After her marriage, Neetu bid farewell to the film industry as she fully devoted herself to household chores as a passionate woman. And mom. However, it was later in 2010 that Neetu returned from her sabbatical and made a comeback with the film, Ne Doni Char. Thereafter, she has been a regular part of films to this day.

#3. Mandakini left Bollywood after marrying a Buddhist monk

Ram Teri Ganga Maili fame, Mandakini became an overnight sensation with her mature acting skills and gorgeous looks. The Anglo-Indian actress had a short career after marrying a Buddhist monk, Dr. Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur in 1990. However, her exit from Bollywood was not sudden as many of her films continued to date after his marriage. But over time, she completely distanced herself from the glamorous world.

#4. Namrata Shirodkar quit the post after marrying Mahesh Babu

Former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar has been hailed as one of the most talented actresses of her generation as she captured hearts with movies like, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Bride And Prejudice, Mere Do Anmol Ratan and others. She had a promising career ahead of her when in 2005 she married Vaamsi Tollywood co-star and superstar, Mahesh Babu. After marriage, Namrata quit acting and channeled herself as an entrepreneur.

#5. Meenakshi Seshadri left Bollywood after marrying Harish Mysore

Meenakshi Seshadri was one of the most in demand and sought after actresses of her generation after delivering magnanimous hits like Daamini, Ghayal and Ghatak. Interestingly, she was all the more beloved for her near-perfect pairing with Sunny Deol as the leading lady in his films. As fans gawked at more of her fantastic acting, she married US-based investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995 and after that emigrated to the United States, leaving her family behind. golden career.

#6. Nargis Dutt quits his acting job by marrying Sunil Dutt

mother india fame, Nargis Dutt needs no introduction. The actress was a talented gem in the Indian film industry. Moreover, she charmed millions of fans with her ethereal beauty, making her one of the most desirable actresses. However, she ended her promising career at a glance after marrying talented actor Sunil Dutt in 1958. It was the actress’s voluntary decision to settle down with her husband and children after the wedding.

Check This Out: Celebrity Daughters Who Are A Carbon Copy Of Their Mothers, From Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan

#7. Babita quit acting after marrying Randhir Kapoor

Bahu of the Kapoor clan, Babita only starred in a handful of 19 films when she married Randhir Kapoor in 1971. Interestingly, it was not a voluntary decision, it was her in-laws who were strictly against Babita acting in movies. Unfortunately, a few years after the birth of her daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Babita separated from Randhir.

#8. Twinkle Khanna quit acting after marrying Akshay Kumar

The daughter of the late Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, followed in the footsteps of her actor parents when she made her film debut in 1995, baraat. But her first steps in the film industry were short-lived as after marrying Akshay Kumar in 2001, she consciously chose to leave the world of showbiz. Instead, she took up the pen and established herself as an up-and-coming writer.

#9. Sonali Bendre left Bollywood after marrying Goldie Behl

One of the prettiest actresses of her generation, Sonali gained immense popularity with her small role in the film, Hum saath saath hai. Subsequently, she made many films with almost most of the leading heroes of her generation, making her a big name in a very short time. However, after her marriage to filmmaker Goldie Behl in 2002, she took a break. During this time, she made a few short cameos in films, Kal Ho Na Ho And Once upon a time in Bombay Dobara.

#ten. Preity Zinta quit acting after marrying Gene Goodenough

A bubbly actress, Preity Zinta was one of the most beloved and popular actresses of her time. His filmography includes some of the most iconic films of all time, such as Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, among many others. However, after marrying her American stepson, Gene Goodenough, Preity not only emigrated from the country but also bid farewell to the film industry. She was last seen in the movie, Bhaiyaji’s super hit in 2018.

#11. Asin Thottumkal left Bollywood after marrying Rahul Sharma

Ghajini fame, Asin has become a pan-Indian sensation with several of her films in multiple regional languages. She quickly earned a label as the next big thing in acting with her powerful performances. But after marrying the man of her dreams and CEO of Micromax Limited, Rahul Sharma, she gladly said goodbye to it all. Instead, she focused on being a homemaker and raising her daughter, Arin.

#12. Bhagyashree quit acting after marrying Himalaya Dassani

Bhagyashree is one of those actresses who totally fits the bill for such classification. In what could be considered a promising film career, she gave up early on right after her first film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. Bhagyashree chose love over career and married her childhood sweetheart, Himalaya Dassani, after which she left the showbiz world altogether. After that, she completely immersed herself in being a doting wife and loving mom to her children.

What do you think of these actresses who left Bollywood after their marriage?

Next Read: 5 Famous Fashion Influencers Who Divorced in Their 20s: Kritika Khurana to Malvika Sitlani

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Or iOS (Apple)