Law graduate from UVA, labor adviser at the intersection of the Hollywood writers’ strike
When Jeremy Bennie, a 2018 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, attended Professor Rip Verkerkes’ class on labor and employment as a freshman in the spring of 2016, he considered an interesting intellectual exercise, nothing more. A native of Massachusetts, Bennie had plans to become a public defender after getting his JD
But life has a way of going on its own terms, and five years after graduating, Bennie now finds himself watching the Hollywood picket lines and defusing any tensions that may erupt as members of the Writers Guild of America his employer is on strike to protest lower wages and royalties in the age of digital streaming. With opposing sides at an impasse, virtually all new television and film productions have been suspended.
Working in the labor movement never really crossed my mind, so I certainly didn’t think I’d be here, Bennie said from his home in Long Beach, Calif., which is within walking distance of the Pacific Ocean.
Working here means on studio grounds outside of major production companies, where celebrities and musicians including Kerry Washington, Jason Sudeikis and Tom Morello show up with donuts, pizza, signs and instruments to back and entertain the strikers.
Our members don’t really choose to do this, they do it because they have to defend themselves, Bennie said. The writing profession as we know it is at stake, so I really admire our members for taking this stand.
Although the guild last struck in 2008, long before Bennie joined the organization, this writers’ strike is not its first rodeo. As he had suspected at UVA, he became a public defender after interning in law school at the District of Columbia’s Public Defender Service and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Office of the Public Defender. Immediately after graduation, he joined the Bronx Defenders, a New York-area nonprofit legal provider, in their criminal defense practice.
Almost immediately, Bennie said, he recognized his fellow Bronx Defenders wanted more say in their working conditions, from better pay for all levels of employees to protections for a cause. He became one of the first employees to join an organizing committee seeking to unionize employees of the Bronx Defenders, whose formation in 1997 undermined bargaining efforts by legal aid companies.
It was sort of my entry into employment law, Bennie said. I remembered from this class that when you’re an employee at will when you’re not a union employee, even the best-meaning employers have, enshrined in law, so much freedom to control, monitor and make decisions about the lives of their employees. And the best way to ensure workers have a say in what their workplace looks like is to unionize.
After an organizing campaign that lasted more than 12 months, Bronx Defenders employees were voluntarily recognized by management as a wall-to-wall bargaining unit, which covers all workers, Bennie said.
Voluntary recognition by employers is not typical, Bennie said. So, we were pretty excited about that.
Before he could enjoy the benefits or protections of a new collective bargaining agreement, Bennie opted to move to California to join his wife, who had just graduated from law school at the University of California, Irvine.
Once settled in Long Beach, Bennie took a job as an attorney with Community Legal Aid SoCal, but still craved the passion he felt organizing his former colleagues to negotiate better terms.
I wish there were more opportunities for people to engage in union work, but unions as a whole have come under concerted attack, particularly over the past 30 years, a he declared.
When a labor job opened at the Writers Guild, it jumped.
He found that many of his skills as a public defender translated well to representing Hollywood writers. At any given time, he is handling 90 to 100 arbitration claims under the collective agreement, using his client skills and zealous advocacy to protect and enforce the rights of guild members.
Among the strike issues, writers are hoping for a pay rise, increased residuals for digital streaming, limits on the use of artificial intelligence, and a minimum number of writers per writer room, as market forces have driven writers to become more independent. -type roles to make ends meet. On the other hand, producers say it has become harder to make a profit, and many studios and online streaming services have cut jobs.
