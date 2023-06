Butthole Surfers drummer and ‘Slacker’ actor turned 60 – Deadline

Teresa Taylor, one of the original drummers of the indie rock band Butthole Surfers who had a small but memorable role in the 1990 film Lazy as a “pusher” trying to sell an unusual Madonna memento, died of a lung disease on Sunday, her former bandmates announced. She was 60 years old. Taylor, who sometimes used the stage name Teresa Nervosa, “passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease,” the Butthole Surfers tweeted today. “She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend. Born in Arlington, Texas, Taylor played drums in her high school marching band alongside fellow percussionist King Coffey. After joining the San Antonio-based rock band, Coffey recruited his friend Taylor to join. The two drummers performed in unison, often on their feet, giving the band its signature sound and visual style. Taylor left the band in 1989 after suffering seizures caused by a brain aneurysm. She underwent brain surgery in 1993. The band went on to have an infectious No. 1 modern rock hit with “Pepper” in 1996, and she returned for a few tour dates in 2009. ‘Slacker’ poster (1991) featuring Taylor Everett-Collection In addition to her drumming career, Taylor is remembered for an attention-grabbing performance in Richard Linklater’s groundbreaking film. Lazy, depicting a character credited as Pap Smear Pusher who tries to sell a jar containing what she claims is a pap smear belonging to Madonna. Taylor’s character, wearing a black t-shirt, sunglasses and a cap, was featured on the film’s poster and on the home video packaging. In an oral history of the film published in 2006 on the Salon’s website, Taylor recalled that she felt very uncertain about what would be her only major film performance. “When I finished my scene, about a week later, I had a kind of breakdown where I decided I had humiliated myself so publicly, I even considered going to their house and taking my reel,” she recalled, adding that she reconsidered on realizing, “I didn’t want the movie to come out and didn’t do my part. So I signed. » “I don’t get recognized,” she said in 2006. “Nobody recognizes my face, but when I’m out in public and I get into something, people are going to be like, ‘Are you the one? girl from Lazy?’ But it’s always because I declaim and rave about something. Information about survivors was not immediately available.

