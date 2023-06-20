Bollywood roundup: Kangana, Ranveer Singh, Raghav Juyal, and more…

Actor Ali Fazal, who plays Kahil in “Kandahar,” spent time during filming learning a new set of skills required for his character.

Ali said, “So basically, off-road biking has definitely become a much-loved passion in my life. Also surprisingly dispel me from cycling regularly on the busy roads of our cities. But you know you’ll never be as good as you want to be because when you’re working with such an amazing stunt team on a movie like Kandahar where everything is totally measured and state of the art even though the bike was a very simple bike, I deliberately chose a very cheap bike like a KTM.

He added why this particular bike was chosen.

“It was because we had to do these stunts. I had to do these stunts in the desert. And we couldn’t fake a lot of these things. So I discovered mountain biking. I landed 25 days before shooting and I started to learn these tricks. Of course, first learning how to just roll on the sand, then, doing different kinds of skids and breaks, different kinds of turns.

Ali shared, “And ultimately, whatever stunts you do, you have to bring the character to life. There’s body language and everything. So me and my stuntman, we had to work together all the time because there were plans like riding on top of a very steep cliff that has nothing but rocks, those things I’ve never done.

The film, which is a war thriller, stars Ali in his first-ever high-octane action flick. The actor shot the film extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

“Kandahar” features top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban and was released last weekend in North America, with an Indian release soon to follow. Ali stars as Kahil, who is one of the film’s main antagonists.

‘The Trial’ actor Aseem Hattangady calls ‘bona fide’ star Kajol a ‘cooperative’ actor

Mumbai– Actor Aseem Hattangady, who has received a lot of positive responses to his work in the streaming show “Scoop”, will soon be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Kajol in the upcoming OTT release “The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha”. The actor said working with Kajol was an amazing experience and she was one of the easiest, fun, and cooperative co-actors he has ever worked with.

In the show, Aseem plays the character of Illyas, an old friend of Noyonika (Kajol) and Rajiv (Jisshu Sengupta) who is a political fixer and problem solver. Illyas is cultured, lively, witty and resourceful, and he knows how to get what he wants.

Describing his relationship with Kajol, he shared, “It’s kajol! Working with her is a dream come true. Honestly, I was a little nervous when I found out I would be working with her on this show. She is a national treasure and a true movie star. But whatever nervousness I had, it quickly disappeared when I met her and worked with her”.

He further mentioned, “I realized she was one of the easiest, funniest, and cooperative co-actresses I’ve ever worked with. I don’t know what it is, but I was so relaxed working with her. And let me tell you that behind the star hides a committed actor. She really does her preparation, explores all the choices for her character, and isn’t afraid to try something new – the hallmarks of a good actor. No wonder she delivers a stunning performance in “The Trial.”

He also revealed that he formed a close relationship with his co-casters and crew, and they had long, heartfelt conversations about life, diets, dreams, and everything else under the sun.

“There isn’t a topic we haven’t covered,” he added.

Speaking about how he prepared for the role, he said, “I was happy to put in so much effort to bring out the different sides of my character in The Trial! I paid close attention to my character’s arc on the show and made sure I wasn’t monotonous in my performance. I was able to recognize the different roles Illyas played when interacting with the characters on the show, and I was committed to portraying every aspect of him in a unique way. I dedicated myself to this role and I hope that the public will appreciate the work that I have done”.

“The Trial”, directed by Suparn Verma, will be broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14. (IANS)