Grammys ban AI-generated music from awards | Entertainment





The Grammys have updated their guidelines to make any work created solely using AI ineligible for awards. The Recording Academy will not recognize works that “contain no human authorship” in any category. However, the academy has decided that songs containing AI elements will be considered, as long as they also have “significant contributions” from a human. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. commented: If there’s an AI voice singing the song or AI instrumentation, consider it. But in a category based on songwriting, it must have been primarily written by a human. The same goes for performance categories, only a human performer can be considered for a Grammy. At this point, we will allow submission of AI music and content, but the Grammys will only be allowed to human creators who have contributed creatively in the appropriate categories.” Additionally, to win the prestigious Album of the Year award, the creator, be it a Featured Artist, Credited Artist, Songwriter, Producer, etc., must have contributed at least 20% of the LP’s work. The rules update comes amid a rise in AI-generated music, with even Sir Paul McCartney set to reunite with the late John Lennon on the latest Beatles song, thanks to technology. The surviving member of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band has revealed that he used artificial intelligence (AI) on an old demo to extract Lennon’s vocals. McCartney, 81, told BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ programme: We have just finished it and it will be released this year. The music legend didn’t name the song, but reports say it’s “Now and Then.” The same method was used in Peter Jacksons 2021 three-part Beatles documentary “Get Back.” McCartney admits the AI ​​is a bit scary. However, he added: This is the future. Well, just see where it leads. The latest Beatles song will be shared with the world later this year, with a firm release date yet to be announced.

