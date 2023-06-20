Search for missing actor Julian Sands resumes 5 months after he disappeared while hiking





Police resumed the search for missing actor Julian Sands on June 17. Sands was first reported missing Jan. 13 after failing to return from a hike on Mount Baldy in California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search Saturday involving more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, according to a statement released by authorities. Sands has not been located and police noted that parts of the mountain “remain inaccessible due to the extreme alpine conditions”. Some of the areas include ravines that have over 10 feet of snow despite warmer weather. JULIAN SANDS MYSTERY: RESEARCHERS STILL HOLDING HOPE ACTOR SURVIVED IN EXTREME CONDITIONS “Mr. Sands’ missing person’s case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity,” a statement from the sheriff’s department said. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department clarified to Fox News Digital that the search remains a rescue mission and has not progressed to recovery. Authorities have conducted eight ground and aerial searches for Sands totaling more than 500 volunteer hours since January. Towards the end of February and into March, a series of powerful storms hit the San Bernardino Mountains. Just before landfall, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever blizzard warning for the region. By the end of the rare weather event, mountain communities were blanketed in nearly 10 feet of snow. Roads were closed, residents went without power for days and sheriffs reported 13 deaths under investigation, but ruled only one person died as a “direct correlation to the weather”. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Sands’ friend Kevin Ryan remained hopeful the actor would “survive” on Mount Baldy during an earlier interview with Fox News Digital. “One of the things, like I said, is how advanced Julian is, and he’s a smart guy, and I’m still hopeful he holds up and, you know, survives.” , Ryan said in late January. He added: “I know how [he] is, and I know how smart and prepared he is. So I hold on. If anyone can pull it off, he can. And that’s all I can rely on for now. So I stand by that and say a prayer for him.” WATCH: KEVIN RYAN SAYS HE STILL HOPE HIS FRIEND JULIAN SANDS WILL RETURN HOME SAFELY Sands is known for his roles in ‘The Killing Fields’, ‘A Room With A View’, ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ and ‘Warlock’. He also appeared in “Ocean 13”, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, “Arachnophobia”, “Boxing Helena” and “Medallion”. The British actor has two daughters with his wife Evgenia Citkowitz. He also has a son from a previous marriage. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

