



Ryan Murphy will be leaving Netflix at the end of his five-year, nine-figure overall contract and is expected to move to Disney. The producer behind hits including Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, 911 And american horror story expects to reunite with Dana Walden, who worked closely with Murphy when she ran what was then 20th Century Fox TV and he had a deal there. Walden, who is also one of Murphy’s closest friends and confidants, is now co-chairman of Disney Entertainment. The new, yet-to-be-done deal — Murphy’s Netflix deal doesn’t expire until the end of the month, after all — will bring Murphy back in-house with FX’s John Landgraf, with whom he’s also long had a close creative relationship. Disney declined to comment. Murphy left No. 20 in 2018 for a $300 million deal with Netflix, becoming – along with Shonda Rhimes – one of the biggest producers to sign with the streamer. Hooking a producer who once said he would be buried on Fox land was seen as a major blow to Netflix and Ted Sarandos at the time. But Murphy’s early years at the streaming service proved rocky, with early efforts like Hollywood, Halston and feature film Prom failing to decide. The past year has been the most successful of the agreement, with Dahmer And The Observerwhich he co-created with longtime collaborator Ian Brennan, becoming smash hits for the streamer. During his tenure at Netflix – which also included The Politician, Ratched And band boys – Murphy went on to produce popular franchises for the 20th which also preceded his departure. In addition to american horror story And 911his production for 20th TV included FX’s ongoing show American crime history anthology, Laid And Quarrel, which has a second season is in the works. The arrangement had long confused many people in town, especially in the early days when his Netflix plans weren’t hitting and the 20th rate was. According to multiple insiders, the summer 2021 announcement that Murphy would also produce a American sports history And American love story via and for Disney entities was not suitable for Sarandos. Now, in an ironic twist, Murphy will continue churning out slices of Netflix hits Freak – another anthology, with season two focusing on the Menendez brothers – and Observer for Sarandos, while calling Disney his creative home. Trading conditions are kept secret, even though the trading market has cooled considerably in five years.

