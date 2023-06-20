CARRABBA ITALIAN GRILL LAUNCHES A NEW DAILY HAPPY HOUR





Discover Carrabba’s new Happy Hour menu with $7 cocktails and $7 bites, 7 days a week TAMPA, Florida., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carrabba’s Italian Grill takes Happy Hour to a delicious level with an all-new bar experience that adds an Italian twist to the classic gathering. Carrabba’s is known for bringing people together and invites customers to sample innovative and mouth-watering appetizers and charcuterie boards while sipping on refreshing beverage selections. Happy Hour kicks off today at all locations.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill Happy Hour

“Aperitif is the Italian tradition of gathering for memorable drinks and food, and we can’t think of a better way to honor our Italian roots than to model our new Happy Hour on it,” said Pat Hafner, president of Carrabba’s Italian grill. “We are thrilled to welcome guests to enjoy amazing cuisine and discover a new favorite happy hour spot to unwind and reconnect with friends and family any day of the week.” Infused with value and flavor with a generous food and beverage offering, the new Happy Hour is available in Carrabba’s bar, now known as C Bar. Guests will be able to peruse a chef-created menu seven days a week with $7 cocktails, seven $7 bites and much more. Happy Hour just got better! Special appetizers: Charcuterie & Wine Board : Two salted, dried and selected choices for Happy Hour. One is topped with mortadella, rustic Italian cuts of meat, an array of Italian cheeses, burrata, olives and more with two glasses of house wine to $25 ; the second is accompanied by two glasses of premium wine for $30 . Take advantage of the board alone to $15 .

: Two salted, dried and selected choices for Happy Hour. One is topped with mortadella, rustic Italian cuts of meat, an array of Italian cheeses, burrata, olives and more with two glasses of house wine to ; the second is accompanied by two glasses of premium wine for . Take advantage of the board alone to . $7 Bites: Caprese Bruschetta, Meatball Balls, Shrimp Focaccia Bites, Vegetable Focaccia Bites, Fritte Mezzaluna, Calamari and Truffle Cacio e Pepe Fettuccine. Beverage promotions: $7 Specialty cocktails : Passion Pear Spritz, Pomegranate Martini and Italian Old Fashioned.

: Passion Pear Spritz, Pomegranate Martini and Italian Old Fashioned. Peroni draft beer and Bud Light for $3 .

. A 9 ounce glass for the price of 6 ounces of house wine and sangria.

Absolut, Bacardi, Lunazul Blanco, Jim Beam, Crown Royal, Dewar’s, New Amsterdam Gin premium spirits for $6 .

. Blackberry, Peach and Classic Red Sangria Pitchers for Four $25 . Happy Hour at C Bar is available daily from 4 p.m. For more information and to find your nearest location, visit www.carrabbas.com. Times and offers may vary. About Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down through the family recipes of our founders, Carrabba’s Italian Grill invites guests to “Get Together at Carrabba’s” with the people who matter most. Carrabba’s is the centerpiece of creating lasting connections through food sharing. Signature dishes include Chicken Bryan, Chicken Rose Mary, wood-grilled steak and chops, lasagna and the Johnny Trio with three favorites on one plate. Carrabba’s offers online ordering and curbside ordering with care; catering options include perfect packages, individually wrapped entrees, party casseroles and more. For more information, visit www.carrabbas.com and log on to Facebook And instagram. PR contact:

Mariah Kulkin

[email protected] SOURCE Carrabbas Italian Grill

