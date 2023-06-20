Bollywood News: Suniel Shetty taps Branquila Brand Ventures for brand and corporate management













Suniel Shetty today announced her collaboration with Branquila Brand Ventures, the integrated brand management agency founded by Sandeep Dahiya. Effective immediately, Branquila Brand Ventures assumes responsibility for managing Suniel Shetty’s brand and business through multiple avenues. This is the first time that Suniel Shetty has joined an agency, not only to strengthen and develop existing businesses, but also to explore new paths, in all categories and on all platforms. Suniel Shetty appoints Branquila Brand Ventures to manage its brand and business



Speaking about the collaboration, Suniel Shetty said, “Sandeep brings with it two key ingredients to unlock a future growth experience across all categories and an imagination beyond compare. It’s a rare combo, and I’m thrilled to have it. on board to explore new avenues, as well as propel existing ones. He further added, I am a strong believer in ethical growth and doing things differently. I’m glad we have great alignment with him there- low too. Sandeep Dahiya, Founder and CEO of Branquila Brand Ventures, commented: Anna Suniel Shetty is an industry unto itself, and it is an honor to work with him across multiple ventures to curate, create and collaborate on new and innovative ideas. He further stated that Mr. Shetty’s keen understanding of key aspects of the business is hard to match not only within the industry, but also outside of it. We look forward to collectively crossing new frontiers. The collaboration surely promises exciting ideas and collaborations in the rapidly changing landscape of entertainment and brand management. Dahiya launched Branquila last year, having left the Times of India group in 2021. He spent 8 years with the group, leading the launch of the Times’ legacy brands into new consumer categories. Under his leadership, Femina FLAUNT has become one of the top-selling exclusive women’s fashion brands within Shoppers Stop in over 25 cities. At Times Lifestyle Enterprise, Dahiya led Times Groups foray into beauty, launching Femina FLAUNT Studio Salon – a company-owned and company-operated format, in Mumbai. Today, Femina FLAUNT Studio Salons is a chain of more than 20 salons nationwide. Prior to The Times Group, he spent 8 years at Viacom18, leading its Consumer Products business – creating a scalable and sustainable business model in new categories for brands and IPs from MTV, Nickelodeon, Vh1 and Colors. Also Read: Suniel Shetty Recalls Fearless Confrontations With Underworld Figures; Said, I used to abuse back BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vervetimes.com/bollywood-news-suniel-shetty-enlists-branquila-brand-ventures-for-brand-and-business-management/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos