Broadway star ‘Friends’ actor was 85





Paxton WhiteheadA prolific film and stage actor known for his work on “Friends” and his Tony-nominated role in “Camelot,” died Friday at age 85, his rep confirmed. “Paxton was loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him,” Whitehead’s rep Robert Attermann confirmed to USA TODAY in an emailed statement. Whitehead has had a long acting career, including a slew of film and television titles. On the sitcom “Friends,” he played Mr. Waltham, Bloomingdale’s boss to Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green; her television guest roles included stints on “The Drew Carey Show”, “The West Wing”, “Desperate Housewives”, “Mad About You”, and “Frasier”. Whitehead, who made her big-screen debut in 1986’s “Back to School,” also starred in the 2001 fantasy romance film “Kate and Leopold.” He also had a successful Broadway career with roles in ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘The Harlequin Studies’, ‘Suite in Two Keys’ and others. He earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance as King Pellinore in 1980’s “Camelot” (he also starred in the 2005 revival). “He was a cherished client, an authority in the theater world who is renowned for his extraordinary talent and dedication to his craft,” Rep. Attermann said. “He was admired for his versatility and the many roles he performed on stage, television and in film. His contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished and remembered for years to come.” Whitehead was born on October 17, 1937 in Kent, England. As he aspired to an acting career, he studied at the Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Arts in London when he was 17, according to IMDb. He worked with a small touring company before making his first professional foray in 1956 shortly before signing with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Whitehead was married to Scottish actress Patricia Gage from 1971 to 1986 and married Katherine Jane Robertson in 1987.

