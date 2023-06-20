Paxton Whitehead, actor who found humor in the Stodgy, dies at 85





Paxton Whitehead, a comedic actor who earned a Tony nomination for his role in a revival of Camelot and played the fiercest of padded shirts in films like the Rodney Dangerfield comedy Back to School and hit 1990s sitcoms as Friends and Mad About You, died on Friday in Arlington, Va. He was 85 years old. Her daughter, Alex Whitehead-Gordon, said the cause of her death, in a hospital, was complications from a fall. Mr. Whitehead, an Englishman with a modulated baritone voice, often drew humor from his sharp features and dignified bearing. His comedic characters typically displayed subtly exaggerated versions of his own traits, which he executed with apparent ease. He couldn’t help but be funny, critic Terry Doran wrote in The Buffalo News in 1997 of Mr. Whiteheads’ time at the George Bernard Shaw Festival in Ontario, adding: He didn’t sweat buckets trying to make us laugh. He was just fun. It came naturally.

For Mr. Whitehead, finding comedy was the key to unlocking a role. You always have to find the core of the humor in a character at least I like, in the same way that some will say, I like to find the good in him, even if he is a villain, he said at the Los Angeles Times in 1997. . One such character was Philip Barbay, the uptight dean of a business school and nemesis of Mr. Dangerfields character Thornton Melon in Back to School (1986). Melon, a rude but successful businessman, comes to Grand Lakes University to visit his troubled son and ends up enrolling in the school after making a large donation. Barbay hates Melon on sight and tries his best to get him kicked out, to little effect. At the start of the film, he and his girlfriend, Diane, a literature professor played by Sally Kellerman, see Melon buying books for the students at the college bookstore, and Barbay describes him as the oldest living freshman. in the world and the walking incarnation of the decline of modernity. education. Melon continues to disrupt Barbays’ class and dates Diane. Mr. Whitehead infused Barbay with a bit of pathos, the character seemed unable to help but be a killjoy, which added another layer of humor. As they date the free-spirited and poetry-loving Diane, Barbay proposes that they take their relationship to the next level through a merger, adding that they would become incorporated, if you will.

The heavyweight figure of Mr. Whiteheads in Back to School was the archetype for many of his later sitcom roles. He played a stuffy neighbor on Mad About You, a stuffy boss on Friends, and the stuffy principal of a prestigious school on Frasier.

He was also a prolific stage actor. He appeared in more than a dozen Broadway productions, including the revue Beyond the Fringe (1962-64) and the 1980 revival of Camelot, in which his portrayal of King Pellinore earned him a Tony nomination for Best star actor in a musical. He played Sherlock Holmes alongside Glenn Close in The Crucifer of Blood, which ran for 236 performances at the Helen Hayes Theater in 1978 and 1979. Mr. Whiteheads’ roles, especially on stage, were not always comedic. A departure was his portrayal of the ambitiously mad lead in a well-reviewed production of Shakespeares Richard III at the Old Globe in San Diego in 1985. Comedy, tragedy, pathos, spectacle, everything is carried away by the unleashed kinetic power of this Richard, wrote theater critic Welton Jones in The San Diego Union-Tribune in 1985. Francis Edward Paxton Whitehead was born in Kent, England on October 17, 1937. His father, Charles, was a lawyer and his mother, Louise (Hunt) Whitehead, was a homemaker. His daughter said his family and friends called him Paxton since he was a child. He graduated from Rugby School in Warwickshire before studying acting at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. His early work was with touring companies, sometimes playing a new piece each week. In the late 1950s he worked at the New Shakespeare Memorial Theatre, now called the Royal Shakespeare Theater and part of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

But I was the lowest of lows, he told the Los Angeles Times in 1992, and after playing Shakespearean extras for a while he decided to move to New York. (His mother was American, so he was allowed to work in the United States.) Her Broadway career quickly took off and continued for decades. He appeared in the original productions of the comedies Noises Off (1983-85) and Lettice and Lovage (1990) and revivals of My Fair Lady (1993), as Colonel Pickering and later Henry Higgins, and The Importance of Being Earnest (2011), as the Reverend Canon Chasuble. In 1967, Mr. Whitehead became the artistic director of the Shaw Festival. He produced, acted in or directed most of Shaw’s plays, attracting actors like Jessica Tandy to festival productions, before deciding to return to acting in 1977. Her other films include Jumpin Jack Flash (1986), which starred Whoopi Goldberg; Baby Boom (1987) with Diane Keaton and Sam Shepard; and The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993), starring Elijah Wood and Courtney B. Vance. His other television appearances include Murder, She Wrote, 3rd Rock From the Sun, The West Wing, Hart to Hart and Caroline in the City. His marriage to actress Patricia Gage ended in divorce in 1986. The following year he married Katherine Robertson, who died in 2009. Besides his daughter, with whom he lived in Arlington, he is survived by one son, Charles; a daughter-in-law from his first marriage, Heather Whitehead; and four grandchildren.

Mr. Whitehead told the San Diego Union-Tribune in 1986 that he generally prefers to do comedy because it interests me more and, in fact, I take it much more seriously than I do tragedy. The last time I played a tragic role, he added, they laughed.

