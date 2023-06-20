“Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis”: Gina Rodriguez Joins Season 2

Anthony Anderson, Cynthia Bailey, Gina Rodriguez and Reggie Bush are among the celebrities announced to be featured in Season 2 of Amazon Freevee’s “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.”

Jeff Lewis is back for a second season of his home improvement show featuring some of Hollywood’s brightest stars. The Lewis team is made up of Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, Andrew Coleman and Shane Douglas, with the season featuring an all-new roster of celebrity talent looking to get their homes revamped.

Besides Anderson, Bailey, Rodriguez and Bush, stars Noah Beck, Kate Bosworth, Josh Duhamel, Sara Foster, Regina Hall and Christina Ricci will be featured in the season.

Lewis, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and showrunner Michael Beck are the executive producers of “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.” Janelle Couture-Rattet is executive producer of post-production and Jen Green is executive producer of field production.

Check out a preview of the season below.

SPECIALS

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will hold a live town hall on June 28 from 9-10:30 p.m. ET. to discuss his 2024 presidential bid with potential voters in South Carolina and New Hampshire. The town hall will be hosted and broadcast by NewsNation.

The 90-minute live event will be Kennedy, Jr.’s first town hall with a national news network. Recently, he announced his separation from his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, in a bid to protect her from any backlash in his political career – which has already begun. RFK Jr. was to be criticized for its controversy views on vaccinations, antidepressants, gun control and other issues.

The town hall will be hosted by news anchor Elizabeth Vargas. During his career, Vargas has featured numerous presidential candidates and other government figures including Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Will Hurd, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, former Chief Medical Adviser of the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. She also co-hosted ABC’s “World News Tonight” and hosted primetime “20/20” for 15 years.

NewsNation’s cast will be followed by a special addition of Chris Cuomo’s “Cuomo” and will rebroadcast at City Hall at 11 p.m. ET.

PARTNERSHIPS

TikTok and Candle Media are launching a joint premium content and branded entertainment partnership, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Together, TikTok and Candle Media will create opportunities for underrepresented TikTok creators to use Candle’s storytelling capabilities. Hello Sunshine, one of Candle’s core businesses, will serve as a key part of the joint partnership to “discover underrepresented freelance authors and literary material from the vibrant #BookTok community.”

“TikTok continues to experience explosive growth and has become a critical platform for storytelling and marketing,” said Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, co-founders and CEOs of Candle Media. “We’re excited to work with the TikTok team to create compelling branded content, and for Hello Sunshine to spotlight the thriving #BookTok community, home to a new generation of storytellers.”

TikTok will elevate Hello Sunshine’s LitUp Writer Fellowship program, which provides funding, mentorship and marketing to underrepresented female storytellers.

“We are thrilled to be working with TikTok and the #BookTok community to expand our LitUp initiative, where we will work together to continue to identify, elevate and amplify underrepresented storytellers and bring their stories to life,” said Reese Witherspoon, co. -founder of Hello. Sun.

PRICE

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are set to return to Tokyo on March 2, 2024. The live ceremony will be hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and artist Jon Kabira at the Shin Takanawa Hotel. The awards honor creators, performers, and other significant roles in global anime production.

“The Anime Awards are the world’s first and only awards show dedicated to the art of anime, and we look forward to celebrating this year’s series, movies, and music chosen by fans around the world. “said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. “It was an easy decision to return and allow fans everywhere to share their love and admiration directly with the anime’s creative community. We are thrilled to spotlight the creators, storytellers, and our trusted partners in Japan for all they do for anime fans.

Nominees and voting for the awards are expected to open in early 2024. Fans from over 200 countries are invited to vote for nominees across 30 anime studios, eight streamers, and over 50 series and movies.

EVENTS

Caroline Hirsch and her beloved New York comedy club, Carolines on Broadway, are honored in a new exhibit at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY Hirsch and NCC Executive Director Journey Gunderson cut the ribbon during the public opening of the exhibition.

The exhibit celebrates 40 years of Carolines as a Manhattan staple and mainstay of stand-up comedians, including icons such as Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Bill Burr and Michael Che.

Before cementing its location in Times Square in 1992, Carolines’ classic harlequin sign adorned Chelsea and the South Street Seaport. Now the comedy club lives in the NCC where exhibit visitors are invited to take photos against Carolines’ iconic backdrop.