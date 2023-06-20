



News Entertainment Bollywood Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Big Bollywood Musical Is Karan Johar Branded, Gets SRK Approval Karan Johar pays tribute to the late Yash Chopra in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Watch the first teaser for the film here.

Karan Johar chose a revealing moment to drop the first teaser for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani a new romantic drama starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The scrutiny has probably never been higher on the film industry than it is this week, with the mythological epic Adipurush attract new controversies before the old ones have had a chance to die down. Although the one-minute teaser doesn't reveal anything about the plot, it does show the lavish world Karan has created for his big theatrical comeback. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the filmmakers' first theatrical release since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. He has directed two shorts for Netflix anthologies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories in the meantime. Karan previously promised that Rocky Aur Rani would be a big tribute to the extravagant Bollywood musical dramas which he grew up on, and said there would be more than half a dozen lip-synced songs and dance numbers, which has become unfashionable these days.

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser here: The teaser was launched by Shah Rukh Khan, close friend and frequent collaborator of Karans. Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Uncle Tom must see this from heaven and feel extremely happy and proud. I always told you to make more and more movies because we need the ethereal magic of love to come to life like only you can. The #RockyAurRanikiPremKahaani teaser is gorgeous. I love you and best wishes to the cast and crew, the actor shared. The teaser reveals previews of several of these numbers, including those shot on location and others shot in the studio. While one musical number filmed against a backdrop of snow looks downright romantic, another looks more upbeat, while a third number looks confrontational. We also see moments of love and turmoil between the two central characters, and many of those moments involve members of their family. The film's supporting cast includes veteran industry legends such as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others. Ranveer was previously seen in the poorly received comedy Cirkus, while Alia last starred in Brahmastra. This year, Shell is making its Hollywood debut with Stone heart, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Rocky Aur Rani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. with dialogue by Ishita Moitra, music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film was originally slated for release in February, but will debut July 28 in theaters. IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd First published on: 2023-06-20 at 12:13 IST





