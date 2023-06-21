Angelina Jolie’s godmother is a Hollywood legend and they have the sweetest relationship





Angelina Jolie grew up in the spotlight with her famous parents, actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, and she’s also the goddaughter of a Hollywood legend. After the birth of Angelina in 1975, the British actress Jacqueline Bisset was named her godmother, a title she has proudly worn ever since. Keep reading for all the details… Who is Angelina Jolie’s famous godmother, Jacqueline Bisset? Born in Surrey in 1944, Jacqueline Bisset began her acting career in 1965, before rising to prominence in 1968 with roles in The detective, BullitAnd The gentle ride. Throughout her decade-long career, the British star has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy Award. ©Getty Jacqueline Bisset was a British actress who rose to fame in the 1960s. MORE:Angelina Jolie’s Stepmom Was Incredibly Famous All the Details READ:Brad Pitt wanted Château Miraval to be a ‘love letter’ to Angelina Jolie before a devastating divorce Among her many notable roles, Jacqueline starred in Airport (1970), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), the abyss (1977), Fatal Beauty (1998), Here and now (2018), and birds of paradise (2018). ©Getty Angelina and her godmother Jacqueline enjoying a day in Paris in 2019 In a landmark moment, the actress also received France’s highest honour, the Legion of Honor in 2010. Former President Nicolas Sarkozy presented the award to Jacqueline, calling her an “icon of cinema”. ©Getty Jacqueline received France’s highest honor of the Legion of Honor in 2010 What did Jacqueline Bisset and Angelina Jolie say about each other? While Jacqueline cherishes her role as Angelina’s godmother, the star never considered having children of her own. In a 2013 interview with Mail onlineshe said, “I’ve always had cats and animals, so kids were never really on my mind.” ©Getty Jacqueline was a close friend of Angelina’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand Jacqueline first crossed paths with Angelina’s mother, Marcheline, when she starred alongside her husband, Jon Voight, in the thriller The end of the game. Thinking back to their first meeting, Jacqueline said People“I met her around 1971 when I was making a film with director Maximilian Schell and Jon Voight, who [Marchline] was married at the time. We became friends, and she asked me to be her godmother when Angie was in the womb.” Prior to Marcheline’s passing in 2007, she and Jacqueline had maintained a close friendship, often attending red carpet events together, with Angelina in tow. On one occasion, the trio revealed how in sync they were after stepping out at the Angelina movie premiere in Los Angeles. Original sin (2001) in coordinated outfits. ©Getty Images Angelina, her mother Marcheline and her godmother Jacqueline at the premiere of Original Sin “We all arrived wearing white dresses, and it was absolutely not expected,” Jacqueline recalled to People. “Completely unplanned. It was actually silly that we were all wearing white.” After Marcheline’s death, Jacqueline and Angelina remained in each other’s orbit. In 2019, the Mr and Mrs Smith The star was spotted walking with her godmother in Paris, and they had another pairing moment in striped ensembles. ©Getty Jacqueline has nothing but praise for her goddaughter Speaking about her relationship with Angelina, in 2021, Jacqueline raved about the actress for People. “I find it rather extraordinary,” she said. “Her whole aura is breathtaking, and it’s amazing how much she’s changed at different stages. [of life]. She’s evolved so much.” WATCH: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Amazing Dance Moves

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/film/495942/angelina-jolie-famous-godmother-jacqueline-bisset-friendship-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos