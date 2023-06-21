Tata Sampann goes Bollywood retro for its new Yumside offerings





In October last year, Tata Consumer Products rebranded its RTE brand Tata Q to Tata Sampann Yumside. Bhan points out that the brand’s starting point was to offer products within ready-to-eat, which are also nutritional and harmless. This is something the category has often been criticized for.

That’s why we’re obsessed with making sure our products don’t contain any added preservatives, she says.

Considering the diverse product range of Tata Sampann’s RTE portfolio, Bhan reveals that the new Yumside offerings cater to different consumer needs for different occasions.

With a lot of packaged foods, taste and overall nutritional value are somewhat compromised. This has often led consumers to find alternatives. We have placed great emphasis on maintaining sensory value and taste. Of course, if you can get something fresh, be fresh. But if that’s not an option, we have the second best solution.

According to Bhan, the category works best with early adopters, due to low penetration. The brand therefore chose a digital-first mix for the campaign, aimed at capturing the target audience.

As we grow in scale over the next few years, hopefully join mainstream media.

Regarding the target audience, Bhan points out that the highest traction is seen in subways, due to consumption occasions with people on the go, young workers and various other factors. The early adopter consumer sits at the crossroads of e-commerce. Our current priority is e-com and modern commerce to reach early adopters.

As things stand, convenience seems to be the main driver of the RTE category. This, according to Bhan, will have positive implications for the segment, with more and more people investing in monthly inventory of ready-to-cook meals.

From an expansion perspective, I see a future where, as part of the monthly shopping list, people will have these convenience products. We are not far from that, so the next step for us will be in the lower towns, where beyond e-com and modern commerce, the products will also be available in a local Kirana store.

Talking about the distribution and sales of Yumside products, Bhan reveals that the alternative channels of e-commerce and modern commerce form the bulk of the brands’ business. This is a priority area for us. Since we’re trying to woo the early adopter tribe, what we’re constantly looking at are ratings and reviews, and repeat orders. As we move forward, our goal will be to create dramatic market penetration, to enter more households.

