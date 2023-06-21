

















A welcome offer can be the difference between whether or not you decide to sign up at an online casino or not, and the Hollywood Casino Welcome Bonus offers new customers up to $251 on their first two unique deposits . 2X correspondence deposit up to $251 BONUS CODE

DOUBLE SOCKET Types of bonuses Deposit match bonus codes DOUBLE SOCKET Bonus amount Up to $502 States where it is available Pennsylvania Minimum deposit $10 Wagering requirements 10x Playback Requirement Deposit Methods Credit/Debit, PayNearMe, Play+, VIP Preferred eCheck Contents How to Use Hollywood Casino Bonus Promo Codes

More bonuses at Hollywood Casino

Where Hollywood Casino is available

Comparison of Hollywood Casino PA bonuses with other brands

FAQs Currently, Hollywood Casino is only operational in the state of Pennsylvania. This means that you don’t have to worry if the online casino offers a different sign-up bonus in other states. Hollywood Casino bonus codes As a new PA player at Hollywood Casino Online, you have the option of using the promotional code: DOUBLETAKE during the registration process to benefit from their welcome bonus. This code gets you their 100% deposit bonus on your first two (2) successful deposits, for a total of up to $502 in bonus cash. This promotion only applies to the first two (2) deposits made successfully to your Hollywood Casino gaming account. Important to note, this welcome bonus holds a 10x playthrough wagering requirement. This means that you must wager up to 10 times your deposit amount on any slot game to clear your bonus cash. For example, if you make a first deposit of $100, you will need to wager up to $1,000 of your cash balance on slots before you receive your $100 in bonus money. Additionally, if you make a second deposit of $50, you will need to wager up to $500 on slots from your cash balance before receiving $50 in bonus cash. Reminder, there are no no deposit bonuses at Hollywood Casino at the moment. How to Use Hollywood Casino Bonus Promo Codes Claiming your two deposit bonuses at Hollywood Casino is very easy, just follow these steps: Sign up and get approved for a new Hollywood Casino real money account. Enter the promotional code DOUBLETAKE during the registration process. Log in and tap on deposit. Choose your preferred payment method and the amount you wish to deposit (min. $10). Once processed, your deposit match (up to $251) will appear in your account. This bonus is only valid for those who make their first deposit. Don’t forget that you will also get a deposit match (up to $251) on your second real money deposit to your Hollywood Casino account. More bonuses at Hollywood Casino Hollywood Casino Online PA offers a few additional promotions in addition to their welcome bonus detailed above. See the schedule below: Get $10 when you join Hollywood Casino Pennsylvania: Get $10 just for signing up! Upon successful registration of a new Hollywood Casino account, $10 bonus cash will be automatically deposited into your cash balance. No promotional code is required. Game of the week: Hollywood Casino publishes a Game of the Week promo that changes every Monday. For example, if you wager $150 on eligible games during the offer period, you will receive $25 in bonus money within 72 hours of the end of the offer period. Price center: Deposit a minimum of $10 with promo code HUB23B to enter a raffle for a chance to win a share of $10,000 in bonus cash, Mycash and a deposit match. VIP/loyalty program: Hollywood Casino has a new loyalty program called PENN Play. Every day you’ll have the chance to win your share of $1.5 million in PENN Cash and prizes. You will, however, need to download the PENN Play app to participate. Where Hollywood Casino is available In the current state of affairs, Hollywood Casino only operates in the state of Pennsylvania, thanks to partnerships with four physical casinos. You must be at least 21 years old and physically residing in Pennsylvania to be eligible for a Hollywood Casino account. Only available in one state, Pennsylvania is the only place you can redeem a Hollywood Casino bonus promo code. It is possible that the online casino will expand to other jurisdictions in the future. State Prime Rising Partner casino Launch date Pennsylvania Up to $502 Hollywood Casino at Penn National, Hollywood Casino Morgantown, Hollywood Casino York, Hollywood Casino at The Meadows July 2019 Comparison of Hollywood Casino PA bonuses with other brands The Hollywood Casino welcome bonus is actually rather unique despite being a deposit match. Deposit matches are the most common form of sign-up bonus, but Hollywood Casino PA offers its new users a pair of deposit matches for decent money as well. Brands like BetMGM Casino and Caesars Casino offer 100% deposit matches up to $1,000. However, the Hollywood Casino welcome promotion is more advantageous if you don’t plan to deposit a ton of money. Is there a bonus code for Hollywood Casino? Yes. There is a universal promotional code for the Hollywood Casino Online PA welcome bonus. Simply use the Hollywood Casino promo code DOUBLETAKE when prompted during the registration process. What is the Hollywood Casino welcome bonus? The Hollywood Casino Welcome Bonus offers new users up to $251 on their first two real money deposits for a potential total of $502 in bonuses. Again, there are no no deposit bonuses at Hollywood Casino at this time. Is there a rewards program offered at Hollywood Casino? Hollywood Casinos new and improved loyalty program is known as PENN Play. Be sure to download the PENN Play app to participate in this program. Can I get more than one bonus at Hollywood Casino? Absolutely. Existing Hollywood Casino users can sign up for ongoing promotions and bonuses for loyal customers. Can I win real money at Hollywood Casino? Certainly. All the money you play with at Hollywood Casino is real, and so are your winnings.

