See Shakespeare in the Park at the Samuell Grand Amphitheater

pinterest Shakespeare in the Park presents two of the Bards’ romantic classics at the Samuell Grand Amphitheater this summer. Much Ado About Nothing and Two Gentlemen of Verona, presented by Shakespeare Dallas, are performed in the repertoire from Tuesday to Sunday evenings until July 16. Performances of this beloved summer tradition begin at 8:45 p.m. at the Samuell Grand Amphitheater, 1500 Tenison Parkway in Dallas. Tickets cost between $15 and $20 each and are available at shakespearedallas.org. Experience Shakespeare’s classics as they were intended under the stars. Beer and wine are allowed and picnics are encouraged. A lot of noise for nothing Directed by Jenni Stewart, the romantic comedy runs until July 16. For some actors in Much Ado About Nothing, love at first sight begins. For others, love has been renounced. The war is over. Pedro Prince of Aragon, with his followers Benedick and Claudio, visits Leonato, Duke of Messina, (who is Hero’s father and Beatrice’s uncle). Claudio struggles for his love for Hero, and Benedick has given up on women, until his friends trick him into thinking he’s caught the attention of Lady Beatrice. Two Gentlemen of Verona Korey Kent directs Two Gentlemen of Verona, one of Shakespeare’s first plays. Two Gentlemen of Verona is also one of the most rarely performed. It’s about betrayal, love and disguise. When two best friends fall in love with the same woman, chaos ensues. Proteus is determined to destroy the engagement of his friend Valentine and the charming Silvia. Unfortunately, he forgets his own beloved Julia in the middle. Determined to win back her love, Julia travels to Milan to find Proteus. Much Ado About Nothing stars Nicole Berastequi as Beatrice and Marcus Stimac as Benedick. Two Gentlemen of Verona stars Ben Stegmair as Proteus and Dhruv Iyengar as Valentine. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and performances start at 8:45 p.m. The approximate duration of each show is 1 hour 45 minutes. Tickets start at $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. Season passes start at $50 and include priority seating and early field entry. Shakespeare Dallas and Shakespeare in the Park For more than 50 years, Shakespeare Dallas has entertained North Texas with exciting and accessible indoor and outdoor theater, integrated school programs, community events, and cultural enrichment. Performing to over 25,000 audiences each year, Shakespeare Dallas is best known for the beloved Shakespeare in the Park series, producing quality works like Shakespeare Was to Be Enjoyed: Under the Stars. For more information on Shakespeare Dallas, visit shakespearedallas.org.

