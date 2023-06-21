David Lynch is shooting something in West Hollywood — World of Reel





The title speaks for itself. I don’t know what David Lynch is filming in WeHo, but I’ll dig in and report. It could be a commercial, it could be a short film or, fingers crossed, it could be a new feature film. Lynch abruptly stopped his daily weather reports on YouTube about five months ago. No reason was given, but at this time he had been making these very entertaining videos for a few years. Lynch hasn’t directed a movie since 2006’s Inland Empire, unless you count his 2017 Showtime series Twin Peaks: The Return as a movie. There have been rumors, for a few years now, that Lynch would shoot a secret project, on and off. In March 2021, there was a rumor that Lynch was teaming up with Netflix for an upcoming limited series. No plot had been revealed, but there were rumors of a possible Mulholland Drive spin-off or even a sequel to Twin Peaks: The Return. Lynch veterans Naomi Watts and Laura Dern were even spotted attending a meeting at Netflix headquarters for this undisclosed project. If that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, then how about last year’s casting note, The girlfriend experienceadding more intrigue to the puzzle: The lead role in David Lynch’s new film demands tasteful nudity. Dark haired actress in her mid to late twenties. In February, there was a supposed insider on Reddit who posted details about Lynch’s upcoming project, which was set to shoot in late spring before the pandemic hit, under the working title of Wisteria. Rumor had given Netflix the green light for 13-hour episodes and an $85 million budget. Then, shortly after, the usually low-key Lynch revealed on his YouTube channel that he was going to shoot a new movie. And then the radio silence of May 2021 came and went, still no indication that anything was going on. Then we heard that Netflix completely abandoned his project. Finally, a few months later, on a message board, someone posted supposed information about Lynch’s new project: In September of last year, someone in charge of one of the original filming locations in Snoqualmie told me that Lynch and his crew were indeed in town that summer shooting something of a nature post-apocalyptic. I asked him four times if he was sure Lynch himself was there, and the guy told me he was sure it was Lynch. This would match reports sent to local businesses warning them that someone was filming there, and reports that Amanda Seyfreid had been seen in Washington at the time, and what Dern said about Lynch up to something radical and fantastical. And of course, the hair and beard thing. It’s all speculation at this point, but all signs point to Lynch working on something new. Whether it’s a TV series or a feature film is the big question.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/2023/6/d3saq8688y66qbheomc5wjhyh7gpmb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos