Alyssa Milano manages stress with life lessons from Hollywood

Alyssa Milano refuses to let stress take over her life. Since the age of 11, the actress has faced the pressures of show business – and she says she had little to no guidance on how to handle it for four decades.

Today, the actress shares her personal experiences and defends the American Heart Association initiative to educate the public about chronic stress management and the impact of poor mental health on physical health.

“I can only imagine – and after all the therapy I’ve been through in my life – how scared I am [that] little girl was,” Milano explains in a video interview with Variety, while reflecting on his “Who’s the Boss?” years from 1984 to 1992.

As a child actress, she says she had a “really good support system” from her family and castmates, but still lacked the tools to deal with her chronic stress and mental health. . “I think a lot of these uncomfortable feelings that every child has [were] crushed and pushed down, and [I was] I felt like I didn’t have time to feel those things as a working kid,” says Milano, who wrote a 2018 op-ed about her anxiety disorder that she developed in her memoir. of 2021 “Sorry, not sorry”.

In his mid-twenties, Milano directed 40 episodes of “Melrose Place,” then booked the supernatural series “Charmed,” which became a hit and cemented his stardom. “‘Charmed’ was a very exciting time for me,” says Milano.

Although she feels “much better prepared to succeed” as an adult, she says the stress of hearing and learning dialogue has doubled due to dyslexia. “I had a lot of trouble reading,” she recalls. “My dyslexia was always worse when I felt anxious. The idea that I had to perform under that kind of stress was really difficult. The only way I felt I could handle it was if I was overprepared. is a lesson I still carry with me to this day.

Milano, who advocates for a slew of issues and has spoken to Congress, says she continues to learn about what’s going on in her body. “Anxiety makes me feel like I have a knot in my stomach that keeps churning,” she says. “It’s a very physical manifestation. Now, of course, we find that there are all kinds of connections between the stomach and the brain. And sometimes it can be totally debilitating.

Although everyone experiences stress to varying degrees, constant or chronic stress can lead to unhealthy habits like overeating, decreased physical activity, smoking, and not taking prescribed medications, all things which are linked to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

Thinking back to his younger years, Milano says, “That’s probably part of the reason why, as an adult, my anxiety was so intense. I was really conditioned, like many people of my generation, to walk and smile. We never talked about mental health issues or anxiety or any of that.

Being a mother to her two children, Milo, 11, and Elizabella, 8 (their father is Milano’s husband, talent agent David Bugliari) has changed everything for Milano, who is committed to providing her children with a experience different from his. “I now know what not to do when my children are stressed,” she says. “The beauty of parenthood is that you become the person you needed at the time. So I’m a very empathetic and compassionate mom when it comes to stress and mental health, and that makes me happy.

Milano reaffirms that “one size does not fit all” when it comes to stress management, and that each individual must find what works for them. “What works for my son is sports. What works for my daughter is breathing and painting. [They’re] two very different children,” she says, emphasizing the importance of “meeting them where they are.”

And what works for Milan? The primitive nature of gardening, getting out of your “perfectionist instincts” with watercolor painting and enjoying “a little me time” by watching reality shows that “make me forget the daily struggles we face “. (The American Heart Association notes that positive psychological health is associated with a lower risk of developing and dying from heart disease.)

Milano encourages anyone struggling with chronic stress to seek help, “whether it’s having lunch with your best friend once a week or finding a therapist who works for you.”

“Reducing the stress in my life has made way for more good times, more joy, more happiness, more appreciation. Worry – this idea that we can control or manipulate the outcome of something – leads to so much stress.When you take the guesswork out, you are able to be in the moment and enjoy every moment as it comes.

For more tips on managing stress for better health, visit heart.org/stress.