Streaming’s ‘Great Consolidation’ Won’t Save Hollywood

A helpful and depressing way to understand why today’s TV and streaming business is such a mess is to consider how good media companies had it not too long ago.

Were talking about the heyday of what media executives call linear television.

You turn on a channel at a certain time on a specific day to see a particular program. You’d be paying a monthly bill for a big package made up of an extraordinary number of channels, even if you only watched a handful and ignored the rest.

You know it as the hated cable bundle. Or satellite, if that’s your thing. If you wanted to watch the NBA on TNT but don’t care about Property Brothers on HGTV, so be it. You paid the whole bushel anyway.

It was a lucrative business for the TV distributors (Comcast, AT&T, Dish Network) who collect those bills, as well as the programmers (NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., Disney) who make the shows and collect fees from service providers. . In recent years, consumers have watched fewer channels, according to Nielseneven though the number of available networks has greatly increased.

But the television sector was also grouped in less obvious ways for the large media conglomerates that decided to go directly to the consumer. The different streaming options revealed how individual networks like AMC, CBS, HBO really are, themselves, sets of a variety of shows.

With streaming, these bundles unravel as easily as balls of yarn.

Doug Shapiro is a former Turner and Time Warner executive and corporate strategy expert who was previously a Wall Street analyst. Shapiro, who now writes a Average blog on the media and entertainment sector, succinctly describes the reasons and economic consequences of this massive disaggregation of the content industry.

Streaming subscriptions make it easy to turn on and off subscriptions that customers can sign up for Paramount+, watch the latest Star Trek series, and bail out as soon as they’re up. So instead of paying $60 a month or more for a bunch of cable channels, they can sign up to watch what they want while spending very little.

When the big media companies reluctantly launched their streaming services, I think they thought they were only unbundling a little bit, Shapiro told me last week. They didn’t realize they were unbundling to show level, because it’s so easy to churn.

We can discuss how legacy companies such as the Walt Disney Co. reluctantly entered the streaming business. Certainly, they were responding to the pressure on several fronts: Netflix was sucking their power, and Wall Street was cheering them on.

The results are pretty clear, though. The company is worse than it was even a few years ago.

Willing Shapiro, in a recent blog posthow traditional video over-monetizes compared to streaming, in terms of the amount of money it makes per hour of content people watch.

An analysis by SVB MoffettNathanson estimated that traditional television monetizes at 57 cents per hour watched since last year. By comparison, established streamers generate revenue at a rate of 27 cents to 42 cents per hour, half of low-end linear TV.

Shapiro concludes that the revenue and eventual profits generated by streaming will not fill the void left by the decline of traditional television, which shows no signs of stopping its cord-cutting frenzy.

According to recent PwC forecasts, more than 14 million US households are expected to leave pay-TV by 2027, down more than a fifth from the 2022 base of 64 million subscribers. Projected total penetration of 49.9 million cable and satellite homes in 2027 would represent about half of the nearly 100 million in the United States who subscribed as recently as 2016.

Not great.

This helps explain why some companies have tried to recreate their own mini-packages, which aim to improve customer loyalty at a time when churn is one of the defining issues in the streaming business (and, without talk, newspapers).

Disney, for example, offers Disney+ with Hulu as a bundle, which means customers get two apps with just one credit card payment. Chief Executive Bob Iger said Disney intends to offer a single app experience, also known as a bundle, in which Disney+ comes with Hulu content included.

Another approach is the one Paramount Global is using with the consolidation of Showtime. Paramount+ subscribers were given the option to pay Showtime as an upgrade. Now, the premium version of Paramount+ will just come with Showtime content, pricing up to $11.99 from $9.99. Warner Bros. Discovery is taking a different approach by merging Discovery content into Max (formerly HBO Max), while keeping the same price, for now.

But there are limits to what they can do. Now that consumers have had a taste of freedom, it will be very difficult to force them to pay for things they don’t want without a massive backlash.

There will be bundling in the sense that there will be ways to give consumers the ability to bundle things together and save money, but I think any forced bundling effort won’t work, Shapiro said.

A tech giant like Apple or Amazon could, in theory, try to recreate the cable bundle for streaming. But so far, no one has shown much appetite for it, and the predictions of a truly big consolidation have yet to come true.

Shapiro argues that some bundles are more efficient that others.

The best plans offer options, such as the ability to downgrade easily, and make it clear to the consumer how they’re saving money with each plan while getting more content they want. Bad packages, for Shapiro, are those that force the viewer to pay for things they don’t want for the sole purpose of extracting more money from them.

Media companies need to be thoughtful in their approach to new packages, lest they lose what remains of goodwill among their already volatile audiences. After all, we were a long way from the days when cable companies monopolized access to video. Consumers have options.

For more analysis of the state of the entertainment industry, check out the Los Angeles Times Ultimate Guide to Streamingwhich covers a number of these topics in depth.

