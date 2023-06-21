Warner Bros. Discovery fires Hit Company; TCM GM Pola Changnon quits – The Hollywood Reporter

Turner Classic Movies Executive Vice President and General Manager Pola Changnon has elected to leave Warner Bros. Discovery.

Changnon has run TCM since 2020, but has been with the company for over 25 years. She announced her decision to leave the company in a memo to TCM staff on Tuesday.

In another memo to staff on Tuesday, Kathleen Finch, chief content officer for WBD TV networks, said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang, will assume oversight of TCM. Ouweleen previously ran TCM.

Ouweleen will take on the new position this summer after serving as acting head of Warners’ children’s, young adults and classics division, which included overseeing Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and Boomerang. Ouweleen had served in the interim role since November, when Christina Miller, a Warner Media employee of 15 years, announced her departure. She previously oversaw all three brands as well as Turner Classic Movies.

“His extensive experience with the brand and his mission will help ensure a smooth transition,” Finch wrote. “Michael shares our passion for classic films and is a firm believer in TCM’s pivotal role in preserving and bringing iconic films to light for the next generation of moviegoers. He has full support across WBD, and we look forward to to welcome Michael back to the TCM team.

The management shakeup comes as WBD endures a series of cuts to its national networks team that is described as a continuation of cuts from last year. This round would be smaller than the previous one, though departures include another notable television executive in Amy Introcaso-Davis, who led Discovery’s factual content, including programming for Discovery+ and Animal Planet.

As part of this change, TCM is expected to be more fully integrated with the rest of WBD’s US networks, which will support its programming and help strengthen TCM’s presence across the WBD portfolio.

“While change is never easy and can create a sense of uncertainty, I want to assure you that we remain fully committed to this company, the TCM brand, and its purpose to protect and celebrate the films that define the culture,” Finch added. “As storytellers, this is our legacy, and we will continue to bring the story and impact of classic films to life on air and in other ways.”

The latest round of cuts comes as the entire entertainment industry appears to be reassessing its costs.

WBD suffered its first round of layoffs shortly after the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, with subsequent series to fall across the company, including its TV division and at CNN.

Last year, the company told investors that its total restructuring costs could top $1 billion.

Meanwhile, Disney cut 7,000 jobs as part of Bob Iger’s broader restructuring, and Paramount cut 25% of its national television team under Chris McCarthy, including the elimination of MTV News.

Read Finch’s memo to staff:

Dear TCM Team,

As you know, Pola has decided to retire after more than 15 years with the network and more than 25 years with the company. Under his leadership, TCM cemented its position as the dominant classic film brand and a favorite among classic film fans. We are extremely grateful to him for his leadership and innovation over the years and wish him well.

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang, who previously oversaw TCM, will once again lead the network. His extensive experience with the brand and its mission will help ensure a smooth transition. Michael shares our passion for classic films and is a firm believer in TCM’s essential role in preserving and bringing iconic films to light for the next generation of moviegoers. He has full support across WBD, and we look forward to welcoming Michael back to the TCM team.

While change is never easy and can create a sense of uncertainty, I want to assure you that we remain fully committed to this company, the TCM brand, and its purpose to protect and celebrate films that define culture. . As storytellers, this is our legacy, and we will continue to bring the story and impact of classic films to life on air and in other ways.

Thank you for your commitment during this transition period, and – most importantly – thank you for all that you continue to do for TCM and the US Networks Group.

Best,

Katherine

Read Changnon’s memo:

To the TCM team:

People always say that TCM is a happy island among networks – and it’s true. Our distinct mission has attracted a passionate fanbase, among viewers and the film community, but it has also attracted a stellar team that has built this brand and inspired a singular esprit de corps.

I’m writing this note to share that my time has come to leave the island, but not because I’m tired of the coconuts or the perfect weather. The 16+ years I have spent working with the remarkable people at TCM (past and present) have been the most rewarding of my career.

From my beginnings here as Creative Director and ultimately now as General Manager of TCM, I have always been incredibly proud of our ambition to create a network that truly honors and cherishes filmmaking heritage. There is integrity and care that comes through in everything we do, and the results are worth celebrating.

Together, we launched the TCM Classic Film Festival in 2010, creating a premier film festival for classic film lovers nationwide. We then added the TCM Classic Cruise and other amazing experiences that delivered on the real-life TCM promise. In the midst of a pandemic, we launched our award-winning podcast The Plot Thickens which created a new audience for the compelling stories behind the films.

In 2016, we were the first Turner network to launch a direct-to-consumer product and I am extremely proud of FilmStruck and the mark it has left over its lifetime. We created a new brand and learned the streaming business from the ground up, delivering a unique and modern approach to film presentation.

Programs like Re-Framed, 31 Days of Oscar, Follow the Thread, Summer Under the Stars, Women Make Film, Race in Hollywood, The Essentials and more have contributed to our tireless quest to celebrate this industry of over 100 years with a brilliant organization and context, living up to our slogan, Where Then Meets Now.

None of this would have been possible without a powerful leadership team, and I want to thank them: Charlie Tabesh, the bold and formidable architect behind the programming approach that TCM is famous for; Geneviève McGillicuddy, who spearheaded all efforts to connect the network with her fans, including through her stewardship of the TCM Classic Film Festival; Dexter Fedor, who led a stunning rebranding of this classic network in the contemporary world; and Anne Wilson, whose distinguished tenure leading the production of segments hosted by the studio team brought a human dimension to the network’s curation.

And speaking of hosts – I’m grateful to Alicia Malone, Eddie Muller, Dave Karger, Jacqueline Stewart and of course, our lead host and BMOC, Ben Mankiewicz. In my time, we’ve grown from two hosts (including, most notably, the iconic and beloved Robert Osborne) to this deep and talented bench of subject matter experts who provide context for our programming.

25+ years in the business (my first 9 with the super fun Cartoon Network) means I’ve seen a lot of parting words. I’ve always dreaded longs, but now I get it. It’s hard to say goodbye. I will end with this – thank you all for making TCM a cultural treasure and for making my time leading you a distinct and joyous honor. I will be supporting you from the sidelines and wish TCM all the best for the future.

