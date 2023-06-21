News | City of West Hollywood





The city of West Hollywood is continuing its six-week WeHo Pride arts festival through the end of June. The Citys Arts Festival begins on Harvey Milk Day (May 22) and runs through the end of Pride Month (June 30). Highlights of upcoming events include: Queer Book Bazaar Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Plummer Parks Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. There will be readings with Boris Drayluk, Rick Castro, Sam Sweet and Rasheed Newson (Bel-Air), as well as other performances and literary sellers. The Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights Annual Pride Play Reading Festival Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Plummer Parks Community Center Rooms 5 and 6, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights presents its annual Pride Reading Festival in Plummer Park, with plays selected by an independent jury. Selected works will reflect current challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community. short theatrical readings will be presented at 11 a.m. and the selected full reading will be presented at 2 p.m. Soft drinks and food will be provided. This presentation is supported in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood. Banjee Ball presents Haus of Telfars Whos Bad Ball? Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Fiesta Hall at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Banjee Ball is a celebration of LGBTQ+ youth and talent. A staple of LA’s Kiki scene, Haus of Telfar joins HBO Maxs music directors Purple Crush Legendary, to bring the Whos Bad Ball to the city of West Hollywood. This is your chance to witness the incredible artistry and ferocity of prom culture. The event is free and open to the public. Britt Westveer We’ve always been here Wall ongoing through April 2024. This new mural on the side of West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard, debuted in mid-May. The exhibit is a collection of three large print posters that are pasted to the east-facing exterior wall of City Hall with digital collages made from found images and the artist’s own archive illustrating the long history of various LGBTQIA+ people who have always been here. Additionally, the City of West Hollywoods 2023 Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series will begin on Sunday June 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. with Free yourself: a conversation and a concert with the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins. Hawkins achieved critical and commercial success, producing a series of hit singles, including Damn I would like to be your lover, Right next to youand the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart record As I go to bed. This concert is presented in partnership with the City of West Hollywoods Lesbian Speakers Series and will feature a temporary public art installation by Yeu Q Nguyen, weaving hope. Seats are not provided; picnic blankets, low chairs and picnic snacks are encouraged. RSVP is requested via Eventbrite To https://summersoundsweho-2023jun25.eventbrite.com. More information about the WeHo Pride Arts Festival and a full schedule of events can be found at www.wehopride.com/artsfestival. The WeHo Pride Arts Festival in the City of West Hollywood is organized by the City’s Arts Division. The City of West Hollywood is committed to providing accessible arts programming to residents and visitors. The City of West Hollywood Arts Division offers a wide range of arts programs including: Art on the Outside (temporary public art), Urban Art Program (permanent public art), Summer Sounds, Winter Sounds, WeHo Reads Literary Series , Free Theater in the Parks, Arts Grants for Nonprofit Arts Organizations, Library Exhibits and Programming, City Poet Laureate Program, Drag Story Hour, Human Rights Speakers Series, and WeHo Pride Arts Festival . For more information, please visit www.weho.org/arts. For more information about the City of West Hollywood WeHo Pride Arts Festival, please contact Mike Che, City of West Hollywood Arts Coordinator, at (323) 848-6377 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting calendar and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates from WeHo Pride by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/10887/23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos