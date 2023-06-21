Did the box office failure of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaans have Salman Khan worried about the shortage of good scripts? No movie planned for the superstar [Reports]

Salman Khan has been entertaining the masses with hit artists for years. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan has tried to deliver at least one movie every year, but it seems the cast list is currently drying up. According to reports, this situation is not the result of the absence of scripts but the actors are worried about the lack of good scripts.

Is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s unimpressive box office collection the reason Khan pays close attention to the script? For those unaware, KKBKKJ’s lifetime collection is estimated to be approximately 110 crores. While reports claim that Salman has been offered several movies, the actor apparently hasn’t given his to any and could likely film the YRF Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan after Tiger 3 if no more movies are forthcoming. zeroed by early 2024. .

Speaking of Salman Khan being picky about the scripts he chooses now, sources close to Salman Khan told Pinkvilla, Salman has been approached by many filmmakers, including some from his own side. But for the first time in her 30-year career, no film is scheduled to start anytime soon. They added that the lack of good scripts had left Bhaijaan a little worried, but after his visit to the United States, he seems to have decided to sign on for films with substance, mostly outside of his domestic productions.

Talking about Salman Khans sequel, the source informed the publication, Salman has signed up to shoot for Tiger vs Pathaan from Q1 2024 with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated as the biggest cinematic event in Indian cinema, and he is excited about this visual spectacle with his friend, Shah Rukh Khan. 2024 will be fully invested in the filming of the film Tiger vs Pathaan. The source further shared that the exact timelines are yet to be locked in, but the film will tentatively premiere from February/March 2024.

According to the source, Khan is not excited about any of the scripts that come his way except Vishnu Vardhan’s film produced by Karan Johar. Insiders said: Lots of meetings have been held and another will be held soon. But the catch here is the time required for pre-production, as given the scale at which Vishnu envisioned his subject matter, it would take 4-5 months of preparation before taking it to the floors. The source added that all the terms can only be determined once the stakeholders make a decision. It is also possible that Vishnu Vardhan’s film will be a sequel to Tiger vs Pathaan. But it’s all in the space of ifs and buts at the moment, because the most important factor is a yes from Salman for the film.

According to the website, Salman Khan is also expecting a narration by Sooraj Barjatya for Prem Ki Shaadi. According to the source, this is a movie that may be sped up to hit the shelves this year. The script has been in development for a few years and if Sooraj is ready with his draft by July, there is a slight chance that Prem Ki Shaadi will kick off from October and run through February for a Diwali opening. 2024. However, Salman and his team are still waiting to hear an update from Barjatya and they are unwilling to pressure him to finish his writing just to take the film to the floors.

According to the source, whispers of Bloody Daddy director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is currently in Khan’s camp, likely meeting Khan soon, have also started making the rounds. However, Ali Abbas Zafar’s movie is not one that could start before Tiger vs Pathaan, as Salman hasn’t even heard the subject matter Ali has for him yet. Only hygiene conversations have taken place between the two with an official meeting expected soon, the source shared.

According to the source, Salman Khan will launch either Sooraj Barjatyas or Vishnu Vardhan’s next film if things meet the deadline, if not, Khan will start working for Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The source revealed, Clearly, he doesn’t want to start a movie for fun. If nothing exciting comes its way or things don’t materialize at the right time, it will be Tiger vs Pathaan next for SK followed by all the other movies, which will be locked and ready to go by the end of 2024. The deadline to start a new movie before Tiger vs Pathaan is October.

