Hudson Pacific plans expansion of Hollywood studio complex





Even with thousands of Hollywood writers on strike, Hudson Pacific Properties is moving forward with plans to add to its Hollywood studio development. The Los Angeles-based REIT has filed plans with the City of Los Angeles to build a 134,000 square foot movie studio at 6650 West Romaine Street located directly across from its Sunset Las Palmas studio complex, according to filings. with city planning. department. Hudson Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In 2017, Hudson Pacific purchased the 13-stage, 369,000-square-foot Sunset Las Palmas resort for $200 million. Four years later, the company sold a 49% stake in the development and two other Los Angeles studio complexes to Blackstone in a deal valued at around $800 million. The new plans are part of a larger studio expansion that the companies have revealed plans to add about 618,000 square feet to Sunset Las Palmas, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. . In 2021, Hudson Pacific completed a new 130,000 square foot office complex in the development, which is currently leased to post-production company Company 3. The three-acre site on rue Romaine is currently used as a parking lot for the studio, which will house four sound stages and offices to support production. Existing Hudson Pacific Studios have been affected by the Writers Guild of America strike, which began in early May. Whether brief or prolonged, the strike will impact the studio’s entire business, CEO Victor Coleman said during an earnings call last month, adding that Hudson Pacific would feel less pain, given that 70% of his studio space is subject to multi-year leases. with minimum income guarantees. And its still betting on the long term sector. Even if spending on high-quality original content moderates in the coming years in the interests of profitability, current estimates indicate that it will be at least equivalent to that of recent years after a period of post-strike ramp-up, Coleman said on the earnings call. Hudson Pacific posted a net loss of $20.4 million in the first quarter, up 3% from the same period last year. The company acknowledged that higher interest charges and lower office occupancy have impacted its performance. To help boost its finances, Hudson Pacific is looking to sell six properties and has cut its dividend.

