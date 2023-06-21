Search for actor Julian Sands continues in limited capacity

The five months search for actor Julian Sands continued over the weekend, but the operation will be considerably reduced. Sands disappeared while hiking in the San Gabriel M mountains in California in January. Since then, eight search missions have been conducted by the San Bernadino Sheriff’s Department; however, there is little hope that he will be found. M More than 80 volunteers, deputies, staff, drone crews and two helicopters combed the area to no avail SATURDAY .

Unfortunately, Mr. Sands has not been located, a statement from the San Bernadino S heriffs D read department. Mr. Sands’ missing person case remains active, and research efforts will continue in a limited capacity.

An avid hiker and climber, Sands was reported missing after not returning of a solo exclusion in the Mount Baldy area of ​​the San Gabriel M mountains on January 13. Actors brother Nick said Julian Sands had climbed the Matterhorn and Eiger and hiked the Pennine Way with just a small tent and averaged more than 30 miles a day.

Unfortunately, the Sands family accepted the worst. I know in my heart that he’s gone, Sands’ brother said in January. However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.

He has an army of friends, fans and admirers who have been fantastic in their support and Jules will be sorely missed, Nick said. On Monday he had planned to join his brothers for our Monday Club for a beer in Skipton; he will be missed, and I guess we will raise our glass to him.

Sands is best known for his roles in A room with a view, warlock, ArachnophobiaAnd play Jor-El on Smallville. His last role was opposite John Malkovich in the 2023 German-Moroccan film Seneca on the creation of earthquakes.

