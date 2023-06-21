Actress Aagha Ali wants to see more unaccompanied women on the streets in Pakistan – Commentary





Actor Aagha Ali has raised concerns about the safety of women in Pakistan and expressed his desire for a society where women can travel freely without needing a companion. In a recent podcast with his wife Hina Altaf and host Syed Ali, the actor discussed the stark contrast between the ease of traveling independently to other countries and the restrictions women face in Pakistan. Ali acknowledged the religious and conservative nature of Pakistani society and pointed to the paradox where men often speak passionately about women’s rights, while unaccompanied women are rare on Pakistan’s streets. We [Pakistanis] are very religious, protective [and] conservative. Talk to any man about it and hell will give you a full talk on women’s rights, but try to look around in Pakistan, there are hardly any unaccompanied women on the roads. Drawing a comparison to their experiences in London, Ali and his wife noticed many women walking alone or with friends, whereas in Pakistan the mere presence of a woman walking alone raises questions and concerns. I’m not talking about after midnight, I’m talking about the day. You will never see a woman walking through a market, going from job to job, or going home. Even if you do, then be so scared, he added. The actor posed an important question to those who claim to protect women. If women are really safe in the country, why don’t they feel safe? He suggested that people travel and see how women live in other countries to better understand this pressing issue. We agree with the cast’s observation that men can freely navigate spaces in Pakistan without fear and that addressing the experiences of women in Pakistan is essential. However, his assertion that women do not venture onto the streets unaccompanied is a generalization that overlooks the reality that women venture out independently for a variety of purposes, including work, shopping or simply to live their lives. life. Pakistan lags behind other countries in terms of safe public spaces for women, but that doesn’t mean women isolate themselves. Women also need to work and for this they venture into the streets. If you take a public bus, for example, you will see female passengers going to work. You will see women in the markets, running errands for their families, you will see them near schools, dropping off their children or walking the streets to work. However, there is a fear of harassment and unwanted attention from men that hampers their ability to fully enjoy and relax in a public space. Therefore, it is rare to see women casually strolling down random streets or sitting quietly alone in parks for security reasons. Undeniably, there is an urgent need to address the safety concerns of women in Pakistan and to create an environment where they feel safe and empowered to move freely. Although the infrastructure especially in Karachi has a huge role to play in this as it makes it almost impossible to walk on the roads as there are hardly any trails for people to walk on. Overall, yes, we need to see more women in public spaces, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

