Friends star Paxton Whitehead dies aged 85





FRIENDS and Frasier star Paxton Whitehead has died aged 85. The prolific actor’s son, Charles, confirmed his death Friday at a hospital in Arlington, Va., to The Hollywood Reporter. 4 Paxton Whitehead has died aged 85 Credit: Getty 4 Whitehead (left) will be remembered by many for his role as Mr Waltham in Friends Credit: Getty 4 The actor held roles on Broadway during his long and successful career Credit: Getty Many of Whitehead’s friends and family have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late actor. Actor Dana Ivey wrote: We first worked together in My Fair Lady in 1964, and the last time was in The Importance of Being Earne in 2010, friends for 59 years. I loved him so much. Sorry. English actor Jim Piddock also paid tribute, tweeting: “Heartbroken to hear that my dear friend and mentor Paxton Whitehead has passed away. He was an amazing actor, a brilliant friend and a truly wonderful human being. “He meant so much to so many people and always brought a smile to the face of everyone he met.” The actor appeared alongside Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer on the beloved sitcom, Friends, where fans will remember his role as Rachel Bloomingdale’s boss Mr. Waltham. He also starred as Hal Conway in Mad About You. On television he has also made guest appearances on Murder, She Wrote, Law and Order, 3rd Rock from the Sun and in 2007 played the father of Susan Mayers fiancé Ian in Desperate Housewives. The English actor was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for his stage performance as Pellinore in the 1980 revival of Camelot. Whitehead performed several times on Broadway, in productions such as My Fair Lady with Richard Chamberlain and The Importance of Being Earnest. He also played the lead role in Sherlock Holmes The Crucifer of Blood in 1978 and 1979, which ran for 236 performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Whitehead was born in the English village of East Malling in 1937 and trained at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London from the age of 17. He began his theatrical career in 1958 when he was signed by the Royal Shakespeare Company, before making his Broadway debut in 1962 in The Affair. In a 2017 interview, Whitehead said his wackiest roles were the ones he enjoyed the most. He said: “Everyone says they’re hard to do, but it depends. Either you have a knack for it or you don’t. “I think it’s difficult for some people. I didn’t find it that difficult. I don’t know. I just seemed to respond to it. “When I was younger, I was trying really hard to get the vocal point right. If I could feel the rhythm and the sound of the character if I got it right, and usually the difference is very subtle, I think everything the rest seemed to follow, movement and so on”. Whitehead is survived by his son Charles and his daughter Alex. 4 The late actor (right) appeared in Law and Order Credit: Getty

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8409927/friends-star-paxton-whitehead-dies-fraiser-passes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos