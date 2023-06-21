Decoding actor Vijay’s political bet

It’s morning time again in Tamil Nadu politics. Another movie star hints enough that he’s ready to take the plunge.

This week, actor Vijay, arguably Kollywood’s biggest star since Rajnikanth’s arrival, made his first full political bet when he officially congratulated the best in class 10 and 12 at an event highly publicized in Chennai.

Although he said nothing overtly political other than telling the students to read a lot about leaders like Ambedkar, EV Ramasamy and Kamaraj, the fact that Vijay chose to choose personalities from the 234 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu is considered an indicator of one’s inclinations. and ambitions.

(Normally, toppers are identified from, for example, districts and cities, but Assembly segments have rarely been the target area).

The talk of Vijay’s entry into the political arena has been brewing for about five years. And he also continued to provide grist for the speculation mill with sharp, pointed dialogue in his films.

In mersalthere was a line against the GST.

In Sarkar, the target was the gift culture. In Thalaivathe “Time to Lead” tagline caused problems for the film, and it had to be removed to ensure its release.

Even the nickname his fans use for him, ‘Thalapathy‘, is a direct contest with MK Stalin who is also mentioned with the same chosen title.

Kollywood and Politics: An Endless Love Story

Of course, in Tamil Nadu, from cinema to politics is like moving from IITs to IIMs in different fields, but a natural progression in the existing order of things.

It all started with KR Ramaswamy, the man who is forgotten now, but he was the star who started the trend of an actor leveraging his stardom for political popularity.

A singing star, he was a folk hero of the 1940s and was seen as a replacement for MP Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, whose career came to a halt with his arrest in the now infamous Lakshmikanthan murder case in 1944.

For a brief period in the late 1940s and early 1950s, KRR’s career reached great heights and his popularity was sought for use by DK leaders of the time, particularly CN Annadurai who was his close friend.

KRR helped raise huge funds for the then fledgling Dravidian Party, and in 1960 he was made a member of the (now abolished) Legislative Council.

It was on the pioneering path blazed by KRR that leaders like Anna and M Karunanidhi, and much later MGR made their way into politics.

Of course, MGR has refined its films to make them the main vector of its political communication. And since then, there has been no end for Kollywood wannabes for Fort St George, the seat of power in TN.

Jayalalithaa, MGR’s leading on-screen lady and political protege, was most successful after him. Then there was Vijayakanth, who started his own DMDK party and became a force to be reckoned with for over a decade, until his poor health put him out of the picture in recent years. .

Actor Sarath Kumar is another to start his own party and become an MP with minimal success. There have also been a host of actors and film personalities who have become MPs after aligning themselves with existing parties.

Among the big failures are Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan. Sivaji, who started out as a Dravidian party man, became a hardcore congressman and much later launched his own political team, which turned out to be a complete failure.

So was Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam, which only exists on paper for all intents and purposes now. The party failed in the last legislative elections and local elections to the Assembly. There’s also Seeman’s Naam Tamila Katchi, who was an average talented director and actor.

NTK has been something of an agitator in TN politics, but its sound and fury has yet to translate into wide votes.

Of course, the biggest name of all, Rajnikanth, was also ready to jump into the fray with his own party until he developed cold feet at the last moment and retired much to the disappointment of his fans and to the ridicule of its detractors.

Does Vijay have it in him to go all the way?

Where will Vijay feature in the political room of Tamil Nadu history? Can he perform a miracle and go all the way like MGR? Or will he end up whining like Kamal?

Where can he find his way like Vijayakanth with some confidence? These are questions that won’t have easy answers as very little is known about Vijay apart from his movie roles.

Vija’s public persona is that of a reserved, even shy man who is not the most communicative or articulate.

During the audio launches, he gave lively speeches and also managed to land a few funny lines. But the well-protected dais of the audio launches are hardly the platforms to judge whether he has the personality to make a good politician.

Even a recluse like Ajith Kumar Vijay’s projected arch-rival could throw off his shackles and make a brave speech against the Karunanidhi family’s stranglehold on Kollywood affairs when he was chief minister in 2010.

In 1996, Rajnikanth showed his mental toughness when he openly told the Tamil Nadu public that if he voted for Jayalalithaa again, “even God couldn’t save him”. Rajni’s fiery words, some say, helped the DMK go home with a huge majority in the Assembly elections that year.

Someone like Vijayakanth, on the other hand, had always displayed strong leadership qualities.

His stint at the helm of Nadigar Sangam, the supreme body of actors in Kollywood, is cherished as the golden period as he helped the debt-ridden organization dramatically emerge from the red.

In general, Kollywood enjoyed great influence and wielded considerable power when Vijayakanth was at the helm of affairs. Even as an actor, he had the foresight to have different cells within his fan association, which helped him transition to a political party when the time came.

Vijay didn’t show such special skills that you would associate with a natural leader. But from what we hear, he has organized his fan organizations into welfare units that can be rolled up into political attire when the time comes.

However, there are also some who argue that Kamal had such welfare groups too, but this did not even help to cause a small ripple in Tamil Nadu politics so far.

The fact is that Vijay enjoys huge popularity, especially among young people. Such a fan base will come in handy if and when he chooses to go public with his political attire.

But why now?

There is also a school of thought that actors in Tamil Nadu choose the political path not only for power but also for the pelf that can help them advance their film careers.

Sarath Kumar would have fallen by the wayside as an actor had he not kept himself in circulation through politics. Now he’s back as a villainous character and actor.

This career extension was possible because politics kept him visible even when his films floundered.

Someone like Kamal Haasan seems to have come to a creative crossroads after his Vishwaroopam 2 turned out to be a box office disaster.

Diverting the animation from reality show Big Boss to television also seemed to sap his energies for movies. As it happens, his political dive turned out to be a much-needed diversion.

With his political career going nowhere, Kamal, who had dared to say he was quitting movies for good, chose to go back on his words and made Vikram, which turned out to be a big hit.

Now his movie plate is full of new ventures and politics is now a part-time hobby, useful for mingling with the mighty and powerful a typical kink as you get older.

Either way, is Vijay ready for the long haul or does he want to enter politics to further his agenda, whatever that may be? It’s hard to say. But what seems clear is that his goal is not immediate but in the distant future, say, the Assembly elections of 2032.

This is why he is now targeting school and college students who will be a prime voting segment in the 2030s. In this sense, Vijay’s potential rivals are Udayanidhi Stalin, Annamalai and Seeman, all of whom potentially have political careers over the next decade.

Political parties and leaders reacted with typical restraint to Vijay’s possible entry into politics. But all hell will break loose, when he makes his plans clear. From now on, everyone is fashionable (to use one of Vijay’s famous words in Thuppakki): “I wait”.